Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

An emotional encounter that you have with someone close to you gives you clarity and peace of mind, Aries. This is the catalyst for making personal changes that improve your life.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, it’s good to want to help others, but do not let someone take advantage of your generosity. Be as accommodating as you can and then communicate your feelings.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, spend time fixing up your home this week or doing things that are geared around family. This is a great time for parents and children or even extended family to get together.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Hoping and wishing for something without taking any action will not lead to satisfaction, Cancer. Figure out what you hope to achieve and then work toward that goal.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Optimism abounds this week, Leo. You are ready to tackle any project big or small. Even though you may feel like you can take on the world, enlist a few helpers.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Safeguard your personal information, Virgo, because not everyone you meet is on the up and up. Be cautious without being suspicious and things will turn out fine.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you can make a big difference by contributing time, money or both. Don’t hesitate to pitch in. Celebrate all that you have accomplished with someone you love.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, this week you can dedicate your time to something that will educate you further on an area of concentration you want to pursue. It may be a charitable cause.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Your great imagination often causes you to be the life of any gathering, Sagittarius. This week you may have to let others’ creativity take center stage.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Changes, particularly early in the week, will do you good, Capricorn. Rearrange the furniture or even try out a new hairstyle for some new perspective.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, take some time to do something with your partner, who can probably use your help right now. This can change your life emotionally and financially.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, remain tight-lipped about a positive development. You won’t have to stay silent forever, but wait a little longer to share the news.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/11/14/horoscopes-nov-14-20/856730001/