File: Clara Alber rehydrates after completing the course, coming in second for her group. (Photo: Lance ShearerCorrespondent)

1. Saturday: Marco Island Kiwanis Family 5K

The Marco Island Kiwanis Club is hosting a 5K run/walk beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18.

The race begins and ends at Tigertail Beach Park, 490 Hernando Drive.

To register, visit marco5k.com. Online registration is $25 for adults, $17 for youth ages 6-17. There is an additional $2.50 sign-up fee. Online registration closes Nov. 17. Registration on the day of the event begins at 6:30 a.m. and is $30 for adults and $20 for youth.

2. Lunch & Learn at Rookery Bay

Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series.

Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). Friends of Rookery Bay members receive a 10-percent discount. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited.

This month’s lecture is with Rick Smith (Patrick D. Smith, Jr.), creator and host of "Patrick Smith’s Florida Is a Land Remembered," with stories and excerpts from his father’s book.

The event is from noon until 1 p.m., Nov. 21. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

3. This weekend: Henderson Creek clean-up

Rookery Bay is hosting a clean-up of Henderson Creek from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

File: Kayakers head off down the creek. Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Stand-up paddlers, kayakers and water enthusiasts from all over Florida are joining forces to paddle through the mangroves of Henderson Creek and help pick up trash, debris and downed branches that have clogged up the waterways and impacted the marine habitat from Hurricane Irma. A food truck will be on site during the event.

Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

