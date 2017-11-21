Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you may be tempted to tie up loose ends this week, but there is a lot to finish so expect things to take longer than you hoped. Focus on only one project at a time.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, your words and actions may not be matching up right now. This may be confusing to others. It may be better to just lead by example.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, things have been moving along quite easily for you and you are enjoying the respite. Take all the deep breaths you can during this period of recovery.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Time has been passing quite rapidly, Cancer. You may be feeling like you aren't quite catching up to the clock. As long as some work is getting finished, you are completely fine.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, you are anxious to go on an adventure, but you simply can't find time in your schedule. You may just have to make it happen by turning off your devices and heading out.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, even if you are sure that your perspective will win over the crowd, you have to accept that there will be some who don't agree with you. Be gracious and don't step on any toes.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, although you might not realize it, someone is making a concerted effort to get to know you this week. Be open to new relationships and you may make a lifelong friend.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you have worked hard and are now beginning to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Treat yourself to whatever you would like. Be proud of your efforts.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Conversations with others should be kept light and easy this week to avoid any drama, Sagittarius. Delving deeper into others' lives is the furthest thing from your mind.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, are your achievements isolating you from others? You may have to let someone else get some of the glory this week, if only to show your vulnerable and accommodating side.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Do not avoid others to escape conflict, Aquarius; otherwise, you are only delaying the inevitable. Speak your mind and address the situation with tact and professionalism.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, your self-esteem can soar this week if you surround yourself with the right people. Fill your days with fun and numerous activities.

