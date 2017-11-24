1. Saturday: Friends of Rookery Bay Adventure Race and Fun Run
Enjoy a 3k kayak along Henderson Creek and a 5k trail run at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center to benefit the Friends of Rookery Bay from 9 until 10:30 a.m., Nov. 25. All participants will receive a t-shirt, giveaways, post-race refreshments, and free admission to the Environmental Learning Center. Awards will be presented to the top finishers in each category: men, women, relays, tandem-teams, surf-skis. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.
2. Monday: ‘Wildlife Update – Dolphins Plus’
Bob McConville will share updates regarding Marco Island's dolphins and other wildlife at 7 p.m., Nov. 27, in Rose History Auditorium, 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Immediately after the one hour program, McConville will be signing copies of his new book, "Beneath The Emerald Waves," a pictorial look at Marco's bottlenose dolphins. The event is free for Marco Island Historical Society members and $10 for nonmembers. Information: 239-389-6447 or themihs.org.
3: Next week: Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees is a holiday fundraising event at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The fourth Festival of Trees is Nov. 28-30. Three foot trees or smaller can be decorated with any style or theme. Tree decorators will be responsible for providing a tree and all lighting and decorating materials. Electrical outlets are available. A limited number of spaces are available. There is no registration fee. Registration forms are available at the Art Center, 1010 Winterberry Drive, or can be downloaded at marcoislandart.org
