1. On display now: Bounty, Booty, and Boats

The Marco Island Historical Museum is presents “Coastal Trade — Bounty, Booty, And Boats of the Gulf and Glades from Naples to Key West” from artist Paul Arsenault.

The exhibition will be on display from now through March 2, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

A free opening reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and is open to the public.

Paul Arsenault’s exhibit includes not only paintings that represent the pioneer days of Southwest Florida’s maritime trading networks, but folk art, posters, and artifacts that relate to this heritage.

Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

2. Santa’s Workshop is Saturday

Children in grades K through five can decorate gingerbread houses, create ornaments and make other holiday crafts from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 9, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace.

Cost is $20/child.

Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

3. This weekend: Shiver your timbers

Ready to set sail on the high seas? Come dressed as your favorite swashbuckler and enjoy a fun-filled day out with the family at the Marco Island Historical Museum, at the 5th Annual Pirate Day!

File: Ava Lewis, 7, watches as Silvia Zavala paints a butterfly onto her best friend Alexis Malloy's face at the 3rd Annual Pirate Day at the Marco Island Historical Museum on Jan. 24, 2015. (Photo: Carolina Hidalgo/Staff)

Pirate Day features family-friendly activities including Pirate-themed arts and crafts, face painting, treasure hunts, and more! Pirate Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Information: 239-642-1440 or visit colliermuseums.com.

