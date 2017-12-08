Fried jelly doughnuts are a treat enjoyed on Chanukah. (Photo: Getty Images)

DECEMBER

‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End’

“Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” is on stage now through Dec. 17 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

YMCA golf tournament

The Greater Marco Family YMCA is hosting its annual golf tournament beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Cost is $135 per player and includes breakfast and lunch, door prizes and hole-in-one Lexus paid lease. The format of the event is four-person scramble, assorted flights. To sign up, visit marcoymca.org.

Beach cleanup

Friends of Tigertail will host a quarterly beach cleanup from 8 until 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. Garbage bags and plastic gloves provided. Wear Shoes that may get wet. All youth participants receive certificates for volunteering. Information: Susan LaGrotta, 239-394-1470.

‘Birds of the Beach’ workshop

Birds of the Beach workshop will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. In this class, Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida will discuss the life history of these birds and the amazing journeys many of them make annually. Classroom session followed by field trip to practice identification skills. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Santa’s Workshop

Children in grades K through five can decorate gingerbread houses, create ornaments and make other holiday crafts from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 9, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $20/child. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

New holiday boat parade

Although the traditional Christmas Island Style boat parade was cancelled due to hazards on the route, a group of holiday-spirited boaters have planned a Marco River-only boat parade (safe route) on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Essentials of digital photography

If you want to get the best pictures possible, and truly understand your camera’s features, the “Essentials of Digital Photography: How to get the most from your digital camera workshop” is for you. The workshop is from 9 until 11:30 a.m., Dec. 11. Sonny Saunders has over 35 years of experience in photography and instruction and is renowned for his ability to communicate to a wide variety of students. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Chanukah at JCMI

Starting at sundown on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Jewish community will be lighting the first candle of Chanukah, the Feast of Rededication. Because Chanukah is not only a sacred celebration but a bright spot amid winter's darkness, it is traditionally a joyous holiday occasion. The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invites local residents to join our shared celebration of Chanukah, the Feast of Lights. Candle-lighting takes place at the start of Shabbat evening worship at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15. In addition, the Congregation is host site for a community-wide Chanukah party co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Collier County at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17. The synagogue is located at 991 Winterberry Drive, a block and a half west of Collier. Information: 239-642-0800.

Lunch & Learn

Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series from noon until 1 p.m., Dec. 12. Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). Friends of Rookery Bay members receive a 10-percent discount. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. This month’s lecture is with Gary Mormino, scholar in residence at the Florida Humanities Council and a professor emeritus of history, who will present The Florida Dream, with stories and historical information about Florida’s tremendous growth spurt following WWII. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Florida residency workshops

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. will conduct a series on the potential benefits of Florida residency including establishing and maintaining Florida residency, taxes and related Issues, homestead exemption, qualifying for in-state tuition rates and creditor protection. As attorney William G. Morris explained, “There’s more to becoming a Florida resident and maintaining that status than living in the state six months and one day out of the year.” These free, one-hour workshops will spotlight those issues and more. Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, also on Marco Island will serve as moderator. The sessions are Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 21, March 14 and April 11. The Wednesday sessions will start at 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. RSVP: Kathy Ansted, 239-394-2412.

Lunch with Friends

Facilitated monthly by Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and Togetherhood Projects at the Greater Family YMCA of Marco Island on the third Thursday of each month. Gather at 11 a.m. for lunch provided by various Marco Island restaurants. All adults over 60 in Marco, Goodland and Isles of Capri are welcome. Need a ride and RSVP by calling Nancy at 706-566-8532. At Greater Marco Y on Dec. 14.

Movie in the Park

Each month there’s an outdoor movie at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and glow necklaces for sale by the Parks and Recreation Department, all items $1. The event is open to all and free of charge. All movies start 14 minutes after sunset. The Friday, Dec. 16, movie is "The Year Without Santa Claus" and sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

MIPD coffee and conversation

Join the Marco Island Police Department and your neighbors for coffee and conversation from 8 until 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15, at Empire Bagel Factory, 277 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Information: 239-389-5050.

Cookies and milk with Santa

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be coming to Winterberry Park (1400 Winterberry Dr.) by helicopter from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 17. Children of all ages can come meet Santa and enjoy cookies and milk with him afterwards. The event is free but donations are welcomed.

Chanukah candle lighting ceremony

Residents and guests on Marco Island and vicinity are invited to celebrate with us the Festival of Chanukah, with an outdoor candle lighting ceremony, special Chanukah music and holiday food treats. The program is sponsored by both the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island and the Jewish Federation of Collier County, and will be held at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 at JCMI, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Information: 239-642-0800 or marcojcmi.com.

ONGOING

Marco Island Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through April local southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Youth beginner dance technique

Students ages four through seven will learn basic skills in all areas of dance from 4 to 5 p.m., Mondays in December, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $60 for the four-week session. Attire: leotard, tights, tap and ballet or jazz shoes. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Youth intermediate dance technique

Students ages eight and older will develop a strong foundation in ballet, tap, jazz, and lyrical dance techniques from 5 to 6 p.m., Mondays in December, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $60 for the four-week session. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Teen jazz/tap technique

Students ages 13 and older will develop a strong foundation in tap and jazz dance techniques from 6 to 7 p.m., Mondays in December, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $60 for the four-week session. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Teen lyrical/ballet technique

Students ages 13 and older will develop a strong foundation in tap and jazz dance techniques from 7 to 8 p.m., Mondays in December, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $60 for the four-week session. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Tumbling

Children ages three through six will work on tumbling skills using the floor, spotting blocks and tumbling mats from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesdays starting Dec. 6, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $10/walk-in or $40 for a punch card. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Future gymnastics stars

Children ages six and older will learn gymnastics within a safe environment from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays starting Dec. 6, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Line dancing

Adults ages 18 and older can boot scoot along with Marsha Dickinson as she takes participants through the latest country dance steps from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesdays starting Dec. 6, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. All levels are invited and cost is $8 per person. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Gentle stretch yoga

This class is designed to increase flexibility, improve strength and enhance balance. Breathing techniques are used to promote equanimity and each session concludes with a rejuvenating guided relaxation. Classes are from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $10 per class or $50 for eight classes. Open to adults ages 18 and older.

Interval Inferno

Interval Inferno is a complete body workout that builds lean muscle and cardiovascular endurance at the same time. The workout includes high intensity interval segments, alternating between cardio, functional movements, and body weight exercises. Exercises are done for a time period instead of repetitions, giving every person the ability to move through the work period at their own pace. Classes are 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. The classes costs $10 per person and are open to adults ages 18 and older.

Science Saturdays

Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered on a different science theme. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the last Saturday of each month at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. Registration is not required. Regular admission fees are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 to 12 and free for Friends of Rookery Bay members and children under age 6. A food truck will be on site. Monthly themes for 2017 are as follows: Dec. 30: Marine Debris. Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center’s new, year-round hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more about our upcoming kids and family events, visit rookerybay.org/calendar.

Annual painting exhibit at Rookery Bay

The 12th annual painting exhibit is happening now through Feb. 1 and is hosted by the Friends of Rookery Bay and the United Arts Council of Collier County. This year’s exhibit will be juried by Morgan Paine, painting professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Natalie Klein of the JCMI Monday Night Bingo committee awards the big winner, Louise Toresco of Naples. (Photo: Submitted)

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Mah Jongg is held from m 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Canasta

Canasta is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Island Knitters

A group of knitters meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Duplicate bridge

Bridge is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Call Gwen at 394-0675 for available spaces.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

JANUARY

Essentrics classes

A full body workout. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3. Be rejuvenated and stay healthy and flexible by stretching and strengthening using your own body. This class will help create a youthful feeling body, relieve pain, unlock tight muscles and joints, increase flexibility and mobility, treat and prevent back pain, strengthen the spine and core, and improve your posture. Cost is $15/class on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 until 10 a.m. at Mackle Community Center.

Knights of Columbus Bingo fundraiser

On Thursday, Jan. 4, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a Bingo fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game starting at 7. Bingo will run every Thursday from through April 5. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

ACBL Sanctioned Bridge

Come out for weekly Monday afternoon bridge group, 1 until 4 p.m., beginning Jan. 8. Call Wayne Goodrich at 239-417-1128 for details and reservations. Cost is $8.

