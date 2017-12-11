Chanuka. Menorah (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal)

1. Celebrate Chanukah at JCMI

Starting at sundown on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Jewish community will be lighting the first candle of Chanukah, the Feast of Rededication. Because Chanukah is not only a sacred celebration but a bright spot amid winter's darkness, it is traditionally a joyous holiday occasion.

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invites local residents to join our shared celebration of Chanukah, the Feast of Lights.

Candle-lighting takes place at the start of Shabbat evening worship at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15.

In addition, the Congregation is host site for a community-wide Chanukah party co-sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Collier County at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17.

The synagogue is located at 991 Winterberry Drive, a block and a half west of Collier. Information: 239-642-0800.

2. Starts Wednesday: Florida residency workshops

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. will conduct a series on the potential benefits of Florida residency including establishing and maintaining Florida residency, taxes and related Issues, homestead exemption, qualifying for in-state tuition rates and creditor protection.

As attorney William G. Morris explained, “There’s more to becoming a Florida resident and maintaining that status than living in the state six months and one day out of the year.”

These free, one-hour workshops will spotlight those issues and more. Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, also on Marco Island will serve as moderator. The sessions are Dec. 13, Jan. 10, Feb. 21, March 14 and April 11. The Wednesday sessions will start at 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. RSVP: Kathy Ansted, 239-394-2412.

3. Friday: Movie in the Park

Each month there’s an outdoor movie at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue.

There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and glow necklaces for sale by the Parks and Recreation Department, all items $1.

The event is open to all and free of charge. All movies start 14 minutes after sunset.

This Friday’s movie is "The Year Without Santa Claus" and sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

