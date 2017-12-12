Taylor Swift: Dec. 13, 1989. (Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Mayim Bialik, actress (42)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

Taylor Swift, singer (27)

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

Vanessa Hudgens, singer/actress (29)

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

Don Johnson, actor (68)

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Nya Lee, reality star (28)

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

Pope Francis, religious leader (81)

MONDAY, DEC. 18

Sia, singer (42)

Guess who?

I am an actor born in New York on Dec. 13, 1957. I worked as a firefighter for four years in NYC, but I am better known for my unconventional roles in both movies and on TV.

Answer: Steve Buscemi

