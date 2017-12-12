TUESDAY, DEC. 12
Mayim Bialik, actress (42)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13
Taylor Swift, singer (27)
THURSDAY, DEC. 14
Vanessa Hudgens, singer/actress (29)
FRIDAY, DEC. 15
Don Johnson, actor (68)
SATURDAY, DEC. 16
Nya Lee, reality star (28)
SUNDAY, DEC. 17
Pope Francis, religious leader (81)
MONDAY, DEC. 18
Sia, singer (42)
Guess who?
I am an actor born in New York on Dec. 13, 1957. I worked as a firefighter for four years in NYC, but I am better known for my unconventional roles in both movies and on TV.
Answer: Steve Buscemi
Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/12/12/celebrity-birthdays-dec-12-18/934842001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs