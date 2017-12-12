Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you are giving off serious relationship vibes this week, and others are sure to take notice. If you have a partner, you can strengthen the bond. If not, a good match is in sight.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you may hit the employment jackpot this week. Those résumés you have been putting out or that promotion you were vying for will be worth the effort.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, the best thing you can do to rekindle a friendship is to spend some time with this person reconnecting. Enjoy a dinner for two or involve yourselves in another activity.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Those around you know the way to Cancer's heart is definitely through his or her stomach. Plan an entertaining night out enjoying the newest restaurant in town.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, receiving compliments from others certainly provides an ego boost. But you may want something more substantial from a relationship this week.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, this week you may be tempted to put off some of your more challenging projects at work and focus on yourself. It's okay to have some "me" time.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, a huge turning point in your relationship is ahead. Communication will help forge a deeper connection between the two of you.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, the best ways to get what you want are to share your desires with others. They may have some solutions you've overlooked and can be sources of inspiration.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, it may take a little time to get used to a new relationship or job. After a few weeks or months, you can sort out what works and what needs some extra effort.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, expanding your horizons comes easily when you have close friends who invite you along on all of their adventures. This could prove to be a week with lots of inspiration.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Mending fences can take a while, but you have the opportunity for some real healing this week, Aquarius. Explore all of your options to get closer to someone.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

You are in an enviable position this week, Pisces. Your finances are in good order, your circle of friends has expanded, and you are happy at work.





