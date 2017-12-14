Tropical Christmas holiday (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

1. Holiday events this weekend

Movie in the Park: Each month there’s an outdoor movie at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, popcorn and glow necklaces for sale by the Parks and Recreation Department, all items $1. The event is open to all and free of charge. All movies start 14 minutes after sunset. The Friday, Dec. 15, movie is "The Year Without Santa Claus" and sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Cookies and milk with Santa: Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be coming to Winterberry Park (1400 Winterberry Dr.) by helicopter from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Dec. 17. Children of all ages can come meet Santa and enjoy cookies and milk with him afterwards. The event is free but donations are welcomed.

Christmas Island Style street parade: Gather at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, for the Christmas Island Style holiday street parade, which starts at on San Marco Road at Balfour Drive; travels along San Marco to Barfield Drive.

2. Holiday shopping in historic Everglades City

Art-in-the-Glades is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, under the pavilion in McLeod Park (near City Hall). There will be everything from jewelry to soaps to photos and paintings. Local authors will sell and sign their books. There will be baked goods from local charities. Information: Marya, 239-695-2905 or evergladeshistorical.org.

3. Friday and Sunday: Celebration at JCMI

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island invites local residents to join our shared celebration of Chanukah, the Feast of Lights.

A candle-lighting takes place at the start of Shabbat evening worship at 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15.

Happy Hanukkah Garland (Photo: Paper Source)

Residents and guests are also invited to celebrate with an outdoor candle lighting ceremony, special Chanukah music and holiday food treats.

The program is sponsored by both the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island and the Jewish Federation of Collier County, and will be held at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17.

Both events are at the synagogue, located at 991 Winterberry Drive, a block and a half west of Collier.

Information: 239-642-0800 or marcojcmi.com.

