The JC's Daily Bread stand. The Marco Island Farmers Market opened for season Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Veterans Community Park. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

1. Tomorrow: Marco Island Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through April local southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

2. Friday: Holiday crafts for kids

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is hosting holiday crafts for kids Dec. 21, 22. Families are invited to make wildlife crafts such as sea-themed ornaments and cabbage palm reindeer. The activities are geared toward children ages 6 to 12. Activities take place at 300 Tower Road, Naples. Admission to the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is $5 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12. Admission is free for kids under 6 as well as members of the Friends of Rookery Bay. The Environmental Learning Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is also open on the last Saturday of each month for Science Saturday. Information: rookerybay.org.

3. Ongoing: Gentle stretch yoga

This class is designed to increase flexibility, improve strength and enhance balance. Breathing techniques are used to promote equanimity and each session concludes with a rejuvenating guided relaxation. Classes are from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. Cost is $10 per class or $50 for eight classes. Open to adults ages 18 and older.

Yoga Class (Photo: FatCamera, Getty Images)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/12/19/3-do-marco-island-farmers-market/952105001/