TUESDAY, DEC. 19
Criss Angel, Magician (50)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
JoJo, Singer (27)
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
Ray Romano, Actor (60)
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
Meghan Trainor, Singer (24)
SATURDAY, DEC. 23
T.J. Oshie, Athlete (31)
SUNDAY, DEC. 24
Michael Raymond-James, Actor (40)
MONDAY, DEC. 25
Jimmy Buffett, Singer (71)
Guess Who?
I am an athlete born in Virginia on Dec. 20, 1982. I earned All-State honors playing for my High School baseball team. I've been an All-Star MLB third basemen for a New York team, and was named captain in 2013.
Answer: David Wright
Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2017/12/19/celebrity-birthdays-dec-19-25/952422001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs