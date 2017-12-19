Horoscopes (Photo: Baloncici, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Aries

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, if the ends don't justify the means, then pause and wait for a better plan and opportunity; it's not worth the risk or effort to get yourself involved in such a situation.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, your emotions will get a much-needed boost from people around you. Just don't let all this extra energy go to your head; channel it in productive ways.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Participating in some spontaneous activities will add some spice to your life, Gemini. Explore those things that you wouldn't normally think to try.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, the emotional strain and tension in your world can be dramatically reduced f you put things into perspective. Focus on the things that are working out well for you.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, even though people around you may be bearing down, you're able to think on your feet and come through the situation. You'll rebound stronger than ever.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

This is a great week for you, Virgo. You may feel like you can exercise more freedom at work or in your personal life, and overcome any obstacles that are holding you back.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, a situation in your life is getting testy. This is based on a misunderstanding; things will ultimately work themselves out. Take a deep breath and be patient.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, friendships go well for you during the next few days, so look to companions to provide the support you seek. Don't worry about future plans just yet.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Lessons come in all shapes and sizes, Sagittarius, so open your eyes to all possibilities. Don't feel you need to make sense of every little thing – just be aware of your surroundings.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

There are some unexpected surprises coming your way, Capricorn, but don't worry too much about them. Simply go with the flow and everything will fall into place.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, life may seem as though you're driving on a multi-lane highway and then all the lanes merge into one. Veer off your usual path for a while to get away from it all.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, if you can learn to distance yourself from the emotional side of situations and focus on the practical, it will be smooth sailing this week.

