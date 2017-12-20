Muffy Clark Gill is a mixed-media and fiber artist that has won over 50 awards during the course of her 30-year career. (Photo: Artwork by Muffy Clark Gill)

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the countries of Cambodia, India and Vietnam interpreted thru three different mediums – fiber, photography and Raku-fired clay during the month of January.

Ancient traditions of people, breathtaking places, iconic images and sacred ceremonies will be illuminated and interpreted by artists Muffy Clark Gill (fiber), Joseph C. Parisi, DVM (photography) and Richard Rosen (Raku-fired clay).

Muffy Clark Gill received her BFA in Graphic Design from Boston University College of Fine Arts. She is a mixed-media and fiber artist that has won over 50 awards during the course of her 30-year career. In 2015, Muffy Clark Gill was commissioned to create three scenes of modern Marco Island that are permanently hung on the outside walls of the Marco Island Historical Museum.

Practicing veterinarian for over 30 years, Joseph C. Parisi, DVM, has an award-winning talent and passion for photography. His street portraiture and landscape work captures the emotion of the moment. As an international scuba diver, Dr. Parisi’s original underwater photos are described as magical.

Also on display is the work of award-winning, internationally-collected sculptor Richard W. Rosen. He is unveiling the “Edge Series” of raku fired clay wall sculptures. The raku firing process dates back to 16th century Japan. Rosen said that the raku symbol “represents the concepts of enjoyment, happiness, pleasure and quiet.”

The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Jan. 9. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members.

In the La Petite Galerie, artist Vera Ripley’s work will be exhibited. Throughout her early life in Russia, Vera was exposed to many forms of artistic expression. Upon relocating to Winnipeg, Canada she started taking oil painting classes. Initially her classes were merely a hobby. Then she began to become more fascinated with the colors and shapes of fruit and vegetables and how they translate onto canvas using oil paint. In 2014, Vera decided to become a professional artist. All of her artwork shows strong shapes and unique colors.

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and is located at 010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Visit marcoislandart.org.

