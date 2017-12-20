Elijah Bettencourt and Ron Pirello in “Flamingo Court – Life in Three Condos.” (Photo: Denise Wauters/Special to the Eagle)

The Marco Players embrace the emotions, the humor and the lifestyle of what it’s like to grow older while condo living in South Florida.

After retiring to Florida, Luigi Creatore wrote “Flamingo Court” for the local community theater in Boca Raton. When it was produced in New York, it was a hit with seniors; they loved it!

“Flamingo Court – Life in Three Condos” embraces the issues and lifestyle of aging, romance, and sickness. It is two-thirds comedy and one-third somberness. You’ll truly enjoy an evening of live theater where you’ll relax, listen, laugh and cry.

Directed by Paula Keenan, This play includes 10 characters, but is written so actors may double or triple roles.

“Flamingo Court stretches both the actors and me partly due to the crazy rehearsal schedule that spans across the three winter holidays” said Keenan. The cast has been fabulous and flexible which leads me to confidently say we have “no worries.”

“Flamingo Court – Life in Three Condos” is on stage Jan. 3 through 21 at the Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

