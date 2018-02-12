File: Kathy Graf works on her art in the foreground, while Jo-Ann Sanborn works on her art in the background during Marco Island's annual Wet Paint Live event. (Photo: Lisa Conley)

1. All Day Thursday: Wet Paint Live

The 11th Annual Marco Island Wet Paint Live event, an en plein-air and auction benefits the Leadership Marco Scholarship Fund and the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce.

Marco Island serves as the setting for this Thursday, Feb. 15, event with up to 20 local artists capturing the essence of our island community while painting from any of several picturesque islands or nearby locations with spectacular views of Marco Island.

After completing their original paintings during the day, artists will bring their pieces to Rose History Auditorium at the Marco Island Historical Museum, for display beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a live auction starting promptly at 7.

Attendees will enjoy gourmet hors d'oeuvres while deciding which original paintings they will be bidding on during a very exciting live auction. Also, everyone will have an opportunity to join the silent auction activities of original artwork.

Information: marcoislandchamber.org.

2. Today: Palms, trees and storms

The City of Marco Island's Beautification Advisory Committee is hosting a free community presentation from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 in the community room, 51 Bald Eagle Drive. Dr. Doug Caldwell, UF|IFAS Extension Collier County and certified arborist, will share hurricane and landscape practices and concepts to minimize high wind damage.

Caldwell will also talk about the best trees and plants to use on Marco Island after Hurricane Irma. Dr. A.D. Ali, regional technical advisor for Davey Tree Expert Co. and certified arborist, will discuss tree restoration and arborists' role in managing an urban forest. Finally, Jessica McIntosh, coastal training program coordinator at Rookery Bay, will explain how to fertilize appropriately.

Information: Laura Litzan, 239-389-5010.

3. Starts Friday: Fish fry dinner fundraiser

On Fridays, from Feb. 16 until March 23, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a fish fry dinner fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center from 4:30 until 7 p.m.

File: Bill Lewis, right, dishes up the chow with his fellow volunteers. San Marco Catholic Church's Knights of Columbus packed in the diners for their Friday fish fry at the parish hall. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Corresponden)

The cost will be $13 per person with $5 for children under 12. Dinner includes fresh north Pacific cod baked or fried, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, rolls and butter, coffee and ice cream with beverages and cash bar. Also, for the kids there will be macaroni and cheese. Take out is also available.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Attendees are asked to bring a baby item (diapers, bottles etc.,) to fill our play pen for the Pregnancy Center in Naples. Come join us for an evening of fun. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/02/12/3-do-wet-paint-storm-damage-and-fish-fry/327304002/