Millie Bobby Brown (Photo: Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY)

FEBRUARY 13

Robbie Williams, Singer (44)

FEBRUARY 14

Danai Gurira, Actress (40)

FEBRUARY 15

Alex Borstein, Actress (45)

FEBRUARY 16

Elizabeth Olsen, Actress (29)

FEBRUARY 17

Billie Jo Armstrong, Singer (46)

FEBRUARY 18

Matt Dillon, Actor (54)

FEBRUARY 19

Millie Bobby Brown, Actress (14)

Guess Who?

I am an actor born in California on Feb. 12, 1968. Although my father is an actor, I grew up on a ranch and first was introduced to acting through a high school improv class. I'm known for many films, including the 1980s cult classic 'The Goonies.'

Answer: Josh Brolin

