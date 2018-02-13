Michael “Ace” Russo (Photo: Submitted)

FAQs

I don’t see my listing? I submitted it.

The calendar features listings by date. With the most current events at the top. For the complete list, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. There you will find events through March.

My listing is there, but …

It has the wrong date/time.

Always double check your listing. Start by checking what you submitted; you might need to send in a corrected version. But we’re only human, so notify us, even if the mistake is ours. We’re happy to set the record straight.

Why did you change my listing?

The Eagle reserves the right to edit for clarity, and to make it as concise as possible. If you feel we made an error, report it to mail@marconews.com.

It’s missing some information?

Check online. Often we omit some details, for the sake of space and to allow for more entries, for events happening more than two weeks out. Think of it as a ‘save-the-date’ notice. More information will show up as the event draws near.

What if my event reoccurs?

Don’t forget to mention that in the notice. It will be filed under our Ongoing section; which follows the current month. Do include an end date, so that we can remove it promptly – even if it’s months away.

How do I get in the 3 To Do section?

All calendar listings are eligible and considered for 3 To Do. You don’t need to do anything.

FEBRUARY

Fashion show/luncheon

On Feb. 15, the NCH Marco Healthcare Auxiliary will be hosting an annual fashion show/luncheon and silent auction to be held Hideaway Beach Club. We invite you to join us in support of our efforts in raising funds which will directly benefit the Marco Island Healthcare Center and the delivery of quality healthcare available to all residents and visitors. Ticket prices for the Lunch and Fashion Show are $55. Information: 239-393-4058.

Lunch with Friends

The next Lunch with Friends is scheduled for 11 a.m., Feb. 15. at the Family Church, 1450 Winterberry Drive. Adults 60 years and older are invited to gather with old friends and make new ones, too, while enjoying lunch provided by a local restaurant. To RSVP, call Nancy at 706-566-8532.

Birds of the Beach Workshop

8 a.m. until 12 p.m., Feb. 17: In this class, Adam DiNuovo of Audubon Florida will discuss the life history of these birds and the amazing journeys many of them make annually. The classroom session is followed by a field trip to practice identification skills. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Lion’s Club pancake breakfast

From 8 until 11 a.m., Feb. 17 at United Church of Marco Island. Tickets: $7 each in advance: $8 at the door. To purchase call Lee Pershing at 239-293-2700.

Magician visits the Art Center

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents direct from New York magician, Michael “Ace” Russo. This highly awarded entertainer has performed thousands of parlor and standup shows for adults and children. For over 10 years, he taught magic in NY State “After School Enrichment Programs” for elementary school children. Russo will be dazzling the audience with humorous magic and magical humor at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive. Reservations for Art Center members and non-members are only $15. Call 239-394-4221 or book online at marcoislandart.org. This show is for adult audiences only.

Kiwanis car show

The Marco Island Car Show hosted by Kiwanis will be held at the Marco Healthcare Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Feb. 18. Drivers of show cars will be asked to pay a $20 entrance fee. This money will be used to help the Marco Academy in their rebuilding from the hurricane. Trophies will be awarded in 15 categories. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A vendor will display miniature autos capable of transporting adults. A 1963 original Indianapolis Race Car will be on display. Performing are the Celtic Spirit Irish dancers, Marco Academy cheerleaders, and the Judo club from the YMCA. Steve Reynolds will be playing hits from the 50s and 60s. Spectator fee is $5 per person. Information: John DeRosa at 239-272-0816.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Festival

The 14th annual Marjory Stoneman Douglas Festival is Feb. 20-24. The festival features seminars, discussions and demonstrations celebrating the heritage, history and environmental science of the Everglades. Named for the pioneering conservationist who made the preservation and protection of the Everglades her life’s work, this year’s event will explore the past, present and future of the region known as the River of Grass, with presentations by scientists, rangers, historians, authors, artists, and local Native American leaders addressing a wide variety of topics. For the full schedule of events or for more information, visit evergladesmuseum.org or call 239-695-0008

Lunch & Learn: Doc Anna: Swamp Doctor of Florida

From noon until 1 p.m., Feb. 20: Hear from expert speakers and enjoy a meal during the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series sponsored by the Florida Humanities Council and the Friends of Rookery Bay. Registration fee is $15 (includes lunch). This month’s lecture, "Doc Anna: Swamp Doctor of Florida" recounts the life of Dr. Anna Darrow who, in 1909, became only the second woman doctor licensed in Florida. Portrayed by Florida Humanities Council Chautauqua Scholar Carrie Sue Ayvar. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Florida residency workshops

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. will conduct a series on the potential benefits of Florida residency including establishing and maintaining Florida residency, taxes and related Issues, homestead exemption, qualifying for in-state tuition rates and creditor protection. As attorney William G. Morris explained, “There’s more to becoming a Florida resident and maintaining that status than living in the state six months and one day out of the year.” These free, one-hour workshops will spotlight those issues and more. Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, also on Marco Island will serve as moderator. The sessions are Feb. 21, March 14 and April 11. The Wednesday sessions will start at 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. RSVP: Kathy Ansted, 239-394-2412.

St. Mark’s Annual Flea Market

Marco Island’s largest flea market is 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Collier Blvd. The annual giant flea market is the place to find one-of-a-kind treasures and great bargains. It’s bigger than ever this year; our storage shed is bulging. There are lots of surprises in the Ladies Boutique, Women’s and Men’s Departments, Housewares, Kids Corner, Books, Linens, and the very popular Jewelry Counter. Come early and grab a coffee and a donut. Don’t miss the bargains. If you would like to volunteer and be a part of the festivities contact: Carol Pippen, 239-394-7679 or email: tpepin@everestkc.net or stop by the St. Mark’s church office.

Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 24, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk sale fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 a.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. 50/50 Drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Come join us for a morning of fun and the opportunity to shop or sell. For more information, Anne Batte at 239-394-3563, Mary Cay Moll at 239-394-1016 or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

Bargain Basket fashion show

Doors open at 2 p.m.; show starts at 2:30, Thursday, Feb. 22, at the United Church of Marco Island. There are 200 tickets available at $30 each; tables of eight may be reserved. Tickets can be purchased at The Bargain Basket Thrift Store. Hors' d oeuvres and desserts will be served and a raffle will take place at the event. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the event. The theme is "Fifty Years of Fashion," chosen because it is the 50-year anniversary of the United Church of Marco Island.

Science Saturday

Feb. 24: Science Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to spend the day at the Environmental Learning Center enjoying programs, labs and activities centered around a different science theme, on the last Saturday of every month. This month's theme is The Wonders of Water. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Art-in-the-Glades

There will be an arts & crafts fair in Everglades City on Saturday, Feb. 24, to coincide with the last day of the annual Marjory Stoneman Douglas Festival at the Museum. Art-in-the-Glades takes place under the pavilion in McLeod Park across from the museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local artists and crafters will offer photos, prints, handmade soaps, jewelry, and other items for sale. And, if you feel hungry, delicious baked goods will be available for a donation to benefit a local charity. For a festival program or to download an Art-in-the-Glades poster, visit evergladesmuseum.org. Information: Marya at 239-695-2905.

Naturalist led Swamp Walks

Scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. The Feb. 10 walk will be led by park biologist Mike Owen. On these five-hour adventures, naturalists lead participants deep into the swamp in knee high water. Swamp walks, by Friends of Fakahatchee, are $75 and begin at 9:30 a.m. For required reservations and additional dates through March, visit orchidswamp.org and click on tours and events. The park entrance is on State Route 29 in Copeland, FL.

No knit yarn and ribbon scarf

Create a lovely scarf from ribbon and yarn for warmer weather. Using dissolvable interface, yarn and ribbons, you will layout your own personalized scarf. The instructor will sew the scarf together and the scarf may be picked up the next day at the Community Center. From 1 until 3 p.m., Feb. 26. Make it on Marco Classes at Frank E. Mackle Community Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information on cost of class, material fee and to sign up call 239-642-0575, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope's next “Happy Hour for Hope” is 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 on the Marco Island Princess, 951 Bald Eagle Drive. The Princess will not be leaving port for this event. Admission is $20 and everyone is invited. Information: Bill Morris at 239-642-6020, mohmi.org.

ONGOING

Museum of the Everglades dual exhibits

Museum of the Everglades is proud to present a unique dual exhibit: “Wind Across the Everglades – Celebrating 60 Years” in tandem with “Plume Hunting – From the Forefront of Fashion to the Brink of Extinction” in the Pauline Reeves Gallery. The exhibit will be on display from now until Feb. 17, at Museum of the Everglades, 105 W Broadway, Everglades City. “Wind Across the Everglades” is the dramatic story of Audubon Warden Walt Murdoch, played by Christopher Plummer in his first starring role, fighting to protect endangered birds from a cutthroat gang of plume hunting poachers led by the ruthless “Cottonmouth” - played by a surprisingly sinister Burl Ives. The “Plume Hunting” portion of the exhibit provides the history of the illegal trade on which the story of the film is based. At the turn of the last century, the demand for fancy feathers for ladies’ hats was so great that the plumes were worth more than their weight in gold.

Bounty, Booty, and Boats

The Marco Island Historical Museum is presents “Coastal Trade — Bounty, Booty, And Boats of the Gulf and Glades from Naples to Key West” from artist Paul Arsenault. The exhibition will be on display from now through March 2, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Paul Arsenault’s exhibit includes not only paintings that represent the pioneer days of Southwest Florida’s maritime trading networks, but folk art, posters, and artifacts that relate to this heritage. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Marco Island Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through April local southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

You can always find fruit and vegetables at the Marco Island Farmers Market. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardener Walk-In Plant Clinic has returned to Lowe's, ready again to offer advice and answer all your gardening questions. If you are having trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Master Gardeners have been trained by the University of Florida on many correct horticultural practices and problems. Pruning, fertilizers, bug identification, grass problems, just to name a few. please bring bugs or infected material in a sealed plastic bag. Pictures on your phone or tablet will help in diagnosing. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U.S. 41.

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Bingo at the Y

Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. through March 27 in the Youth Development Center, The Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street. Join the only afternoon Bingo on Marco Island. Come and socialize, play and win! Fees: $14 for a small packet; $22 for a large packet. Complimentary coffee, tea and snacks provided. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. Call the Y Membership Desk for more details, 239-394-YMCA (9622).

Knights of Columbus Bingo fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 host a Bingo fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game starting at 7. Bingo is every Thursday from through April 5. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Free English classes

Free English classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., through March 27, at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186 or email office@marcochurch.com; visit MarcoChurch.com.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

ACBL-sanctioned bridge at 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Wayne Goodrich, director. Information: Jean or Abe Brown, 239-394-4272.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Mah Jongg is held from m 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Canasta

Canasta is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Island Knitters

A group of knitters meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Duplicate bridge

Bridge is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Call Gwen at 394-0675 for available spaces.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

MARCH

Saul I. Stern Cultural Series

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Collier County, announces the opening of the 24th continuous season of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series. Patrons tickets are $75 for the series which includes preferred seating. The series for members of JCMI are $50. The series for non-members is $60. Individual tickets are $20 for JCMI members and $25 for non-members. Information: 239-642-0800. At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3: Naples Brass Quintet - These outstanding musicians combine a program of classic and modern music. The musicians' presentation is brilliant as is their charming introduction of the melodies. The evening concludes with a Viennese table and Starbucks tasting.

Spring Appraisal Faire

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents the Spring Appraisal Faire 2018 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at Frank E. Mackle Community Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Nationally renowned appraisers Wes Cowan, Nan Chisholm and Ken Farmer — featured on the PBS program “Antiques Road Show” — will evaluate items brought in by the public. Admission is exclusively for those bringing items to be appraised. Admission is $40 per item for non-members, and $25 per item for MIHS members. There is a limit of three hand carried items per person. On March 2, the guest appraisers will present “State of the Antiques World,” from 2-3:30 p.m., at the MIHS Rose History Auditorium on Marco Island. Admission for this presentation is $40 per person for non-members, and $25 for MIHS members. Information: theMIHS.org.

An Affaire to Remember Gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents An Affaire to Remember Gala, co-chaired by Jim and Allyson Richards, on Saturday, March 3, at 6 p.m., at the Island Country Club on Marco Island. Cost to attend the gala is $225 per person. Proceeds benefit MIHS for the preservation of our community’s treasures. The evening will feature fine dining, dancing, silent auction and a live auction conducted by nationally-renowned appraisers Wes Cowan and Ken Farmer — who appear regularly on the popular PBS program "Antiques Roadshow." Music for dancing will be provided by Winslow & the Rockefellers.For reservations and information on the gala and other Spring Appraisal Faire events, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Knights of Columbus Comedy Night

The San Marco Knights of Columbus Assembly 2514 are having a Comedy Night Dinner from 6:30 until 10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at the Parish Center. Bob Kelton who has appeared on “The Tonight Show” 21 times will perform. The dinner will be catered by Frisco’s and includes beef tenderloin (chicken or salmon substitute if ordered in advance); dinner includes salad, potato, vegetable and desert. The event also includes a cash bar. Tickets cost $55 per person and are available by calling the following K of C members: Dan Moll, 773-368-7200; Tom O’Brien, 631-848-6211; San Sciarrino, 239-394-8578 or San Marco Church Office, 239-394-5181

Laura Drake to speak

Marco Island Writers present RITA award winner Laura Drake at their March 14 meeting. Drake will share her “Tortoise’s Story” – how to keep writing no matter what. Drakesays that being published is more of a full marathon than a sprint. It was 15 years and 417 rejections before her first contract resulted in success. Drake will tell her story, and give tips to help survive the race, and keep writing. She will also lead the group in a Query Letter workshop after her talk. Marco Island Writers meet on the second Wednesday of every month at the Marco Center for The Arts, Winterberry Drive. Meetings start at 6 and end at 8. Visitors are welcomed. February’s meeting was changed to the third Wednesday due to Valentine’s Day. Information: marcoislandwriters.com.

Batfish Bash for the Bay

From 6 until 10:30 p.m., March 16: The Friends of Rookery Bay invites you to save the date for a relaxed evening of Old Florida hospitality. Enjoy sunset views, cocktails, dinner and dancing and Southern Charm, of course. Advance registrations can be made at rookerybay.org/bash or by calling 239-530-5971. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/02/13/wow-do-list-magician-visits-art-center-more/327312002/