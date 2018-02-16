“Sleeping Cowboy” by Joseph C. Parisi. (Photo: Submitted)

1. ‘Members Only’ show highlights talent, passion and technique

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the mixed media “Members Only” show from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., now through Feb. 23.

This exhibition was judged by Laura Burns, executive director of the United Arts Council of Collier County. The winners are Ann E. Vreeland, first, for her non-functional clay composition “Pod Structure,” Betty Newman, second, for a mixed-media painting titled “Sizzling Sunset”; and Karen Swanker, third, for her acrylic artwork “Mangrove Sunset.”

Honorable mention goes to fiber artist Cheryl Costley for “Walking Rainbow.” Honorable mention for “Sleeping Cowboy” goes to Joseph C. Parisi, DVM for his color photography. The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

In the La Petite Galerie: Artist Rick Granneman’s pen/watercolor work is being exhibited. His style is realistic with heavy influence from Vermeer, Turner, as well as Impressionism and the Hudson River School Movement. He most often depicts landscapes and seascapes. Rick Granneman also produces “romantic/nostalgic” art illustrating life of bygone eras and portrayals of the people of Southwest Florida.

2. Fridays: Fish fry dinner fundraiser

On Fridays, now through March 23, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a fish fry dinner fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center from 4:30 until 7 p.m.

The cost will be $13 per person with $5 for children under 12. Dinner includes fresh north Pacific cod baked or fried, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, rolls and butter, coffee and ice cream with beverages and cash bar. Also, for the kids there will be macaroni and cheese. Take out is also available.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Attendees are asked to bring a baby item (diapers, bottles etc.,) to fill our play pen for the Pregnancy Center in Naples. Come join us for an evening of fun. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

3. This weekend: Kiwanis car show

The Marco Island Car Show hosted by Kiwanis will be held at the Marco Healthcare Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Feb. 18.

Drivers of show cars will be asked to pay a $20 entrance fee. This money will be used to help the Marco Academy in their rebuilding from the hurricane.

File: Jack Dunning's 2008 Bentley sports a flying B hood ornament at the Kiwanis Club car show. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Trophies will be awarded in 15 categories. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A vendor will display miniature autos capable of transporting adults.

A 1963 original Indianapolis Race Car will be on display. Performing are the Celtic Spirit Irish dancers, Marco Academy cheerleaders, and the Judo club from the YMCA

Steve Reynolds will be playing hits from the 50s and 60s. Spectator fee is $5 per person.

Information: John DeRosa at 239-272-0816.

