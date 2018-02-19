The Collier Museum at Government Center will present “Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail,” a travelling exhibition originally presented by the Coral Gables Museum. (Photo: Submitted)

1. Now open: ‘Trailblazers – The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail’

The Collier Museum at Government Center will present “Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail,” a travelling exhibition originally presented by the Coral Gables Museum.

This exhibit will explore the Tamiami Trail’s history, culture, devastating impact on the Everglades and plans to mitigate that extensive damage. This multi-media interactive exhibit will feature photographs, historic documents, artifacts and film.

Curated by Jon Ullman, the exhibition will be on display from Tuesday, Feb. 20, until Saturday, April 28 at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida.

A lecture by exhibit curator Jonathan Ullman will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 15, at Collier Museum at Government Center.

Seating is limited, advanced reservations may be made at CollierMuseums.com or by calling Curator of Education Joy Murphy at 239-252-8242.

2. Thursday: St. Mark’s Annual Flea Market

Marco Island’s largest flea market is 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1101 N. Collier Blvd.

The annual giant flea market is the place to find one-of-a-kind treasures and great bargains. It’s bigger than ever this year; our storage shed is bulging. There are lots of surprises in the Ladies Boutique, Women’s and Men’s Departments, Housewares, Kids Corner, Books, Linens, and the very popular Jewelry Counter.

Come early and grab a coffee and a donut. Don’t miss the bargains.

If you would like to volunteer and be a part of the festivities contact: Carol Pippen, 239-394-7679 or email: tpepin@everestkc.net or stop by the St. Mark’s church office.

3. Tonight: Spaghetti dinner fundraiser

From 4:30 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for charity in the San Marco Parish Center.

The cost is $12 per person with $5 for children under 12.

File: Volunteer Steve Vasco serves up a meatball. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

File: Bill Roche, and fellow volunteers man the chow line. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Dinner includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, meatballs, Italian sausage, salad, Italian bread and dessert with beverages and cash bar. Take out is also available.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited.

Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

