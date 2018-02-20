. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Keep your eyes on the prize, Aries. Hard work is the key to success, and your hard work will be rewarded in time. This may be a week of transition, so be ready to jump if necessary.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

There is strength in numbers if you align yourself with the right team, Taurus. Collaboration is the name of the game this week. Jockey for your position, but share the work.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, if you are approaching an emotional overload, you will need to schedule time to decompress. Find an activity that relaxes you and delve into that to clear your head.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you are the eternal optimist this week. As a result, you may not be able to accurately assess all situations. Ask a friend for advice before making any big decisions.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, even if you have been relatively good at managing money, you may need to tighten the pursestrings for the next few weeks. Financial discipline now will pay dividends later.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Contradictions should not surprise you this week, Virgo. Focus on fixing as much as you can while you have an opportunity to do so. It's a big job.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Libra, you make friends easily, and this week your social circle figures to expand even further. Embrace this opportunity and enjoy beginning a new relationship.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, some of your most innovative ideas may be met with lukewarm responses. Do not let this derail your plans. You just need to be a little more persuasive.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

You are very good at giving others credit, Sagittarius. But this week people may be singing your praises. It's fine to be modest about it, but don't downplay your contributions.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, do not fear if you seem to be falling out of sync with a close friend. There will be ample opportunities to rekindle the relationship. Right now you may need a breather.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, a romantic relationship can be taken to a new level when buried desires come to the surface. Give yourself plenty of time to pursue these feelings.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, this is a week when you want to double-check everything that you do. Be sure to dot every "I" and cross every "T." Details matter.

