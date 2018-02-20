Horoscopes, Feb. 20-26
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Keep your eyes on the prize, Aries. Hard work is the key to success, and your hard work will be rewarded in time. This may be a week of transition, so be ready to jump if necessary.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
There is strength in numbers if you align yourself with the right team, Taurus. Collaboration is the name of the game this week. Jockey for your position, but share the work.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, if you are approaching an emotional overload, you will need to schedule time to decompress. Find an activity that relaxes you and delve into that to clear your head.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Cancer, you are the eternal optimist this week. As a result, you may not be able to accurately assess all situations. Ask a friend for advice before making any big decisions.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
Leo, even if you have been relatively good at managing money, you may need to tighten the pursestrings for the next few weeks. Financial discipline now will pay dividends later.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Contradictions should not surprise you this week, Virgo. Focus on fixing as much as you can while you have an opportunity to do so. It's a big job.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Libra, you make friends easily, and this week your social circle figures to expand even further. Embrace this opportunity and enjoy beginning a new relationship.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Scorpio, some of your most innovative ideas may be met with lukewarm responses. Do not let this derail your plans. You just need to be a little more persuasive.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
You are very good at giving others credit, Sagittarius. But this week people may be singing your praises. It's fine to be modest about it, but don't downplay your contributions.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, do not fear if you seem to be falling out of sync with a close friend. There will be ample opportunities to rekindle the relationship. Right now you may need a breather.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, a romantic relationship can be taken to a new level when buried desires come to the surface. Give yourself plenty of time to pursue these feelings.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, this is a week when you want to double-check everything that you do. Be sure to dot every "I" and cross every "T." Details matter.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs