File: The streets of Marco Island turned into a sea of beautiful, brightly colored jerseys and bicycles during the YMCA’s Tour de Marco. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

1. Sunday: Tour de Marco

Dubbed as the most beautiful scenic cycle ride in Southwest Florida, the annual Tour de Marco is set for Sunday morning, Feb. 25. With separate optional legs of 5, 15 or 30 miles, the tour – originally a city bike pathways committee initiative to familiarize Marco cyclists with new bike lanes – is designed for all ages and abilities.

File: The streets of Marco Island turned into a sea of beautiful, brightly colored jerseys and bicycles during the YMCA’s Tour de Marco. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Routes are marked, and water, food and restroom stops will be available. Now run under the auspices of the Greater Marco Family YMCA, the legs (depending on distance chosen) include a ride through historic Key Marco, Goodland, Marco’s hilly estates area and along Marco’s arterial road of Collier Boulevard. It benefits the Y’s scholarship fund. Check-in starts at 7 a.m., Feb. 25 at the YMCA airnasium.

More: WOW To Do List: Art abounds

The 30-mile rides starts at 8 and the five and 15 mile rides start at 9. Cost: $40 individual, $60 family. Quick-dry Tour de Marco t-shirts are guaranteed to those who register early. You may sign up at the Y front desk or at active.com. Riders should show up early at the Y’s airnasium.

Registration: online active.com, Y front desk, or on the day.

2. Saturday: Brushes & Paint outdoor art show

The unique Brushes & Paint Outdoor Art Show is returning to the Marco Island Historical Museum on Saturday, Feb. 24. This event is sponsored by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts.

Each year local artists gather at the front of the Historical Museum, 180 Heathwood Dr., Marco Island, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., to show and sell their artwork.

Participating artists include Carolyn Burger, Judy Chinski, Berto Gillespie, Rick Granneman, Eugene Mandarino, Tara O’Neill, Pat Perrotti, Sonny Ken Rutledge, JoAnn Sanborn, Betty Sheridan, Donald Sunshine, Karen Swanker. Come meet each artist, enjoy their work. A silent auction will also be available with proceeds to benefit the Marco Island Historical Society.

Visitors are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt concerning the history displayed inside the museum.

3. This weekend: Treasures in the Trunk

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 24, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk sale fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 a.m.

File: Sherry Lourie finds the clip earrings she was searching for at the Treasures In The Trunk sale. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor.

Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. 50/50 Drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Come join us for a morning of fun and the opportunity to shop or sell.

For more information, Anne Batte at 239-394-3563, Mary Cay Moll at 239-394-1016 or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/02/23/3-do-bike-tour-art-show-and-trunk-sale/358889002/