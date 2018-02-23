Series of three events also includes March 2 lecture and March 3 gala

File: Thousands lineup to have their antiques and family heirlooms appraised by experts when the Antiques Roadshow stopped by the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, CA on Saturday, August 6, 2016. (Photo: Richard Lui/The Desert Sun)

Would you like to know the value of some of your family art, antiques, jewels and other treasured items? The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) announces the return of the popular MIHS Spring Appraisal Faire from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 3. The event takes place at Frank E. Mackle Community Park Community Center, located at 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

Nationally renowned appraisers Wes Cowan, Nan Chisholm and Ken Farmer — who appear regularly on the popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” — will be on site to evaluate items brought in by the public. Cowan’s Auctions appraisers Pauline Archambault and Brad Wanstrath will assist in the appraisals.

There is a limit of three hand carried items per person. Admission is exclusively for those bringing items to be appraised. The cost is $40 per item for non-members and $25 per item for MIHS members. Items to be appraised include fine art, fine jewelry and timepieces, sculpture, folk art, rare books and photographs, historic Americana, decorative arts, Native American objects and Western artifacts. Firearms, stamps or coins will not be accepted for appraisal. There also will be refreshments and live entertainment.

Additional MIHS Spring Appraisal Faire related events include a “State of the Antiques World” lecture presented by the guest appraisers on March 2, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at the MIHS Rose History Auditorium. Cost to attend is $40 per person for non-members and $25 for MIHS members. Also on March 3, following the Appraisal Faire, the MIHS also will present “An Affaire to Remember” gala, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Island Country Club with fine dining, dancing, silent auction and a live auction conducted by Wes Cowan and Ken Farmer.

Proceeds from Spring Appraisal Faire events will support MIHS in preparing the Marco Island Historical Museum for the return on loan of The Key Marco Cat and other Key Marco artifacts discovered in 1896 on Marco Island.

For information on Spring Appraisal Faire events, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Nan Chisholm is an independent appraiser, art consultant and dealer in 19th and 20th century American and European paintings. After a long association with Sotheby’s in New York and Los Angeles, she founded Nan Chisholm Fine Art, Ltd. in 2003. She has been featured as a paintings appraiser on Antiques Roadshow since it began in 1996, and has taped segments for Oprah and “Sex and the City.”

Wes Cowan is founder and owner of Cowan's Auctions, Inc. in Cincinnati, Ohio. An internationally recognized expert in historic Americana, he is a frequently requested speaker at antiques events around the country. He is a featured appraiser on the popular PBS "Antiques Roadshow" and, from 2003-2014, he appeared as a host on the PBS television series "History Detectives." He holds a B.A. and M.A. in anthropology from the University of Kentucky, and pursued his Ph.D. in anthropology at the University of Michigan.

Ken Farmer became a student of American antiques and a bluegrass musician more than 25 years ago. He began as a collector and dealer and entered the auction, appraisal and real-estate brokerage business in the mid-1970s. His areas of expertise include Southern material culture, American furniture, folk art, decorative arts, musical instruments (excluding violins, brass and woodwinds), collectibles, and fine art. Farmer has been a guest appraiser on "Antiques Roadshow" since 1997. He is a member of the Certified Auctioneers Institute, the Virginia and National Auctioneers Association and the Appraisers Association of America.

Pauline Archambault is entering her fifth year as Cowan's Fine Art Specialist. A French native, she first arrived in the U.S. in 2007 for graduate school, earning an M.A. in Art History from the University of Cincinnati and an M.A. in English from Indiana University.

Brad Wanstrath, director of fine jewelry and timepieces, is in his sixth year with Cowan's. He has nearly 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry that includes owning and operating his own jewelry manufacturing company and selling international jewelry lines from Germany, Spain, Belgium, New York, and California. He holds certifications from the Diamond Council of America and the Gemological Institute of America.

