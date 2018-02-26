File: Jim Allen, left, and Merrill Allen play outside Chuckles Chickee Bar at the Goodland Arts Alliance Harbor Arts & Music Festival. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

1. This weekend: Harbor Arts & Music Festival

In case you need further proof that the Village of Goodland is open for business following the devastation from Hurricane Irma, look no farther than the upcoming Harbor Arts & Music Festival, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4.

You just can’t keep a good village down.

The Goodland Arts Alliance, 501(c)3, and along with Collier County Parks and Recreation, is sponsoring this 6th annual outdoor festival at the MarGood Harbor Park to showcase world class painters, sculptors, jewelers, photographers, ceramic and mixed media artists – plus a few new surprises.

Musician JRobert has gathered an A-list appearing live from sound stage including: Billy J & the Big Easy, the Lost Rodeo Band, Raiford Starke, Jim and Merrill Allen, Capt. Jac, John Burgess, the Dock Boys, Tom “Cello-man” Porter … and the list is still growing.

The event also features four unprecedented raffle packages with a total value of over $4,000.

For more information about the GAA: www.goodlandartsalliance.org, or contact Tara O’Neill, 239-642-0528, or at taraogallery@gmail.com.

2. New Pickleball instruction offered at the MIRC

As the flurry of excitement swirls with pickleball frenzy, the Marco Island Racquet Center welcomes USAPA Pickleball Ambassador, Jodi Pree, to the teaching pro staff. Pree is offering a variety of pickleball clinics and socials designed for all levels of play.

“As an official USAPA Ambassador, teaching the basics, proper rules, technique, and etiquette are of highest importance. It’s always best to build on a solid foundation,” said Pree. “My goal is to raise our level of play. Each clinic, social, and lesson that I’m offering is designed to help players at every level become more consistent, confident, and competitive.”

On Saturday, February 10th, players were treated to the 1st ever Dink Wars at the MIRC. 14 ladies participated in the fun 2-hour social. “It was so much fun and a great workout. I am looking forward to more Dink Wars,” remarks pickleball enthusiast, Dawn Kuhn.

“I limit most of my clinics to 4 players, insuring everyone gets plenty of one on one attention. Dink Wars is different … it’s a social I limit to 20 players. The purpose is to connect players, practice finesse, and encourage incorporating dinking in their daily play,” said Pree.

For more information about pickleball go to: www.usapa.org or call Jodi Pree at 239-302-9705

3. ‘Lights! Camera! Action!’ to be theme of upcoming flower show

On Saturday, March 3 and Sunday March 4, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will present “Lights! Camera! Action!” – a National Garden Club Standard Flower Show -- from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive.

Club members will present floral designs coordinated with movie title themes, and there will also be a horticulture display featuring plants that flourish in our Southwest Florida landscapes.

A photography exhibit will also be included in the show.

National Garden Club judges will judge the floral design and horticulture entries, and therefore attendees will see the prize-winning entries bearing blue, red and white ribbons.

Junior Gardeners from Tommie Barfield Elementary will also make floral designs for the show, and their designs will be featured in a group display.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m.

Information: www.calusa.org.

