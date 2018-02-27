. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you may need to muscle your way through some projects, especially if your energy levels wane. Put your nose to the grindstone and work your way through things.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, you are not one for letting obstacles get in your way. In fact, you find a way to go over or under any roadblocks. This makes you an asset to any team.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, if you've been forgetful about keeping tabs on your finances, you may be in for a surprise. Make an effort to more closely monitor your financial situation.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Don't be so quick to write off someone you thought was out of your life, Cancer. This person may play an integral role in your life this week.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

You might need to channel some newfound excitement, Leo. Perhaps there is a special project brewing or a party on the horizon. Keep up the good cheer.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, everyone makes mistakes, and those who move forward learn from their past errors. If you stumble, dust yourself off and get back into the game this week.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Don't consistently doubt yourself, Libra. Be confident that you can make decisions that will ensure your family's success and happiness for years to come.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Juggling too many items at once often ends with one of the balls dropping, Scorpio. Call on your support network to lend a helping hand when the juggling act gets too difficult.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Friends may flock to you and your jovial attitude this week, Sagittarius. Beat the winter blues by hosting a party, and it can be a win for all involved.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, loosen up the reins on something you've been holding onto tightly. This may mean giving a child a little more freedom to explore or involving others in a work assignment.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, it's time to put some new ideas in motion. Channel your energy into projects that will showcase your talents and vision for the future.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, creative endeavors may need to be shelved for a little while as you focus on practical tasks. It won't be long before you can return to them.

