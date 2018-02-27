Horoscopes, Feb. 27-March 5
ARIES
Mar 21/Apr 20
Aries, you may need to muscle your way through some projects, especially if your energy levels wane. Put your nose to the grindstone and work your way through things.
TAURUS
Apr 21/May 21
Taurus, you are not one for letting obstacles get in your way. In fact, you find a way to go over or under any roadblocks. This makes you an asset to any team.
GEMINI
May 22/Jun 21
Gemini, if you've been forgetful about keeping tabs on your finances, you may be in for a surprise. Make an effort to more closely monitor your financial situation.
CANCER
Jun 22/Jul 22
Don't be so quick to write off someone you thought was out of your life, Cancer. This person may play an integral role in your life this week.
LEO
Jul 23/Aug 23
You might need to channel some newfound excitement, Leo. Perhaps there is a special project brewing or a party on the horizon. Keep up the good cheer.
VIRGO
Aug 24/Sept 22
Virgo, everyone makes mistakes, and those who move forward learn from their past errors. If you stumble, dust yourself off and get back into the game this week.
LIBRA
Sept 23/Oct 23
Don't consistently doubt yourself, Libra. Be confident that you can make decisions that will ensure your family's success and happiness for years to come.
SCORPIO
Oct 24/Nov 22
Juggling too many items at once often ends with one of the balls dropping, Scorpio. Call on your support network to lend a helping hand when the juggling act gets too difficult.
SAGITTARIUS
Nov 23/Dec 21
Friends may flock to you and your jovial attitude this week, Sagittarius. Beat the winter blues by hosting a party, and it can be a win for all involved.
CAPRICORN
Dec 22/Jan 20
Capricorn, loosen up the reins on something you've been holding onto tightly. This may mean giving a child a little more freedom to explore or involving others in a work assignment.
AQUARIUS
Jan 21/Feb 18
Aquarius, it's time to put some new ideas in motion. Channel your energy into projects that will showcase your talents and vision for the future.
PISCES
Feb 19/Mar 20
Pisces, creative endeavors may need to be shelved for a little while as you focus on practical tasks. It won't be long before you can return to them.
