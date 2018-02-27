The 24th season of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series continues at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3, with an evening of "Pops" music presented by the Naples Philharmonic Brass Quintet. This is the 12th year of the quintet's appearance at the JCMI Cultural Series. The Brass Quintet is made up of outstanding musicians from the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. The program will consist of music by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Leonard Bernstein, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, and more. Following the program there will be a Viennese table of traditional pastries. The event is open to the public and held at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. For tickets and more information call the synagogue office at 239-642 0800. (Photo: Photo by Nathan Hill)

MARCH

Philharmonic Brass Quintet in ‘Pops’

The 24th season of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series continues at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3, with an evening of "Pops" music presented by the Naples Philharmonic Brass Quintet. This is the 12th year of the quintet's appearance at the JCMI Cultural Series. The Brass Quintet is made up of outstanding musicians from the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. The program will consist of music by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Leonard Bernstein, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, and more. Following the program there will be a Viennese table of traditional pastries. The event is open to the public and held at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. For tickets and more information call the synagogue office at 239-642 0800.

Saul I. Stern Cultural Series

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Collier County, announces the opening of the 24th continuous season of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series. Patrons tickets are $75 for the series which includes preferred seating. The series for members of JCMI are $50. The series for non-members is $60. Individual tickets are $20 for JCMI members and $25 for non-members. Information: 239-642-0800. At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3: Naples Brass Quintet - These outstanding musicians combine a program of classic and modern music. The musicians' presentation is brilliant as is their charming introduction of the melodies. The evening concludes with a Viennese table and Starbucks tasting.

Spring Appraisal Faire

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents the Spring Appraisal Faire 2018 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at Frank E. Mackle Community Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Nationally renowned appraisers Wes Cowan, Nan Chisholm and Ken Farmer — featured on the PBS program “Antiques Road Show” — will evaluate items brought in by the public. Admission is exclusively for those bringing items to be appraised. Admission is $40 per item for non-members, and $25 per item for MIHS members. There is a limit of three hand carried items per person. On March 2, the guest appraisers will present “State of the Antiques World,” from 2-3:30 p.m., at the MIHS Rose History Auditorium on Marco Island. Admission for this presentation is $40 per person for non-members, and $25 for MIHS members. Information: theMIHS.org.

An Affaire to Remember Gala

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents An Affaire to Remember Gala, co-chaired by Jim and Allyson Richards, on Saturday, March 3, at 6 p.m., at the Island Country Club on Marco Island. Cost to attend the gala is $225 per person. Proceeds benefit MIHS for the preservation of our community’s treasures. The evening will feature fine dining, dancing, silent auction and a live auction conducted by nationally-renowned appraisers Wes Cowan and Ken Farmer — who appear regularly on the popular PBS program "Antiques Roadshow." Music for dancing will be provided by Winslow & the Rockefellers.For reservations and information on the gala and other Spring Appraisal Faire events, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Dine For a Cause

March 6 and March 20: Texas Roadhouse, 6815 Collier Blvd., Naples will be donating 10 percent of their sales to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Marco Island. Just remember to mention the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life for credit.

Knights of Columbus Comedy Night

The San Marco Knights of Columbus Assembly 2514 are having a Comedy Night Dinner from 6:30 until 10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at the Parish Center. Bob Kelton who has appeared on “The Tonight Show” 21 times will perform. The dinner will be catered by Frisco’s and includes beef tenderloin (chicken or salmon substitute if ordered in advance); dinner includes salad, potato, vegetable and desert. The event also includes a cash bar. Tickets cost $55 per person and are available by calling the following K of C members: Dan Moll, 773-368-7200; Tom O’Brien, 631-848-6211; San Sciarrino, 239-394-8578 or San Marco Church Office, 239-394-5181.

15th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk

The 15th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk will take place on Saturday, March 10 at Mackle Park, Marco Island. The walk, which is less than one mile in length, is wheelchair and family friendly, and is attended by over 300 people from around the world annually. Registration begins at 10:30am, and costs $25 for adults and $10 for students, including a t-shirt and lunch. Raffles, merchandise and information on prime of life neurodegeneration will also be available. Proceeds will benefit CurePSP. Information To donate or register, visit swflpspsupportgroup.wixsite.com/swflsupportgroup, or Cindy MacDonald at 239-353-3960.

Gala Irish Show for Charity

The St. Finbarr Council Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick Show for Charity at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 11, at St. Finbarr Parish Center (13520 Tamiami Trail East-Rte 41). The featured performers are the popular singer Cliff Erickson and the entertaining Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers. Donation is $15 and tickets are available at the door. Information 401-360-8040.

JCMI bridge group to honor centenarian

Abe (the Centenarian) Brown will be honored for reaching 100 years of age at a cocktail buffet from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, March 18. Friends of Brown are planning the event to be held at The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Reservations to attend are $35 per person and can be made by contacting the JCMI office at 239-642-0800 prior to March 12.

Florida residency workshops

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. will conduct a series on the potential benefits of Florida residency including establishing and maintaining Florida residency, taxes and related Issues, homestead exemption, qualifying for in-state tuition rates and creditor protection. As attorney William G. Morris explained, “There’s more to becoming a Florida resident and maintaining that status than living in the state six months and one day out of the year.” These free, one-hour workshops will spotlight those issues and more. Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, also on Marco Island will serve as moderator. The sessions are March 14 and April 11. The Wednesday sessions will start at 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. RSVP: Kathy Ansted, 239-394-2412.

Laura Drake to speak

Marco Island Writers present RITA award winner Laura Drake at their March 14 meeting. Drake will share her “Tortoise’s Story” – how to keep writing no matter what. Drakesays that being published is more of a full marathon than a sprint. It was 15 years and 417 rejections before her first contract resulted in success. Drake will tell her story, and give tips to help survive the race, and keep writing. She will also lead the group in a Query Letter workshop after her talk. Marco Island Writers meet on the second Wednesday of every month at the Marco Center for The Arts, Winterberry Drive. Meetings start at 6 and end at 8. Visitors are welcomed. February’s meeting was changed to the third Wednesday due to Valentine’s Day. Information: marcoislandwriters.com.

Batfish Bash for the Bay

From 6 until 10:30 p.m., March 16: The Friends of Rookery Bay invites you to save the date for a relaxed evening of Old Florida hospitality. Enjoy sunset views, cocktails, dinner and dancing and Southern Charm, of course. Advance registrations can be made at rookerybay.org/bash or by calling 239-530-5971. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Marco Island Half Marathon

The Marco Island Half Marathon and 5k run-walk will be held on Sunday, March 18. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Shops of Marco Publix parking lot at the corner of San Marco Road and Barfield Drive. Monies raised are given to various community organizations on Marco Island. “We welcome you to come run, walk or volunteer and be a part of this exciting family event.” Runners are encouraged to register and additional information is available at marcoislandhalfmarathon.com.

ONGOING

‘Members Only’ show highlights talent, passion and technique

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the mixed media “Members Only” show from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., now through Feb. 23. This exhibition was judged by Laura Burns, executive director of the United Arts Council of Collier County. The winners are Ann E. Vreeland, first, for her non-functional clay composition “Pod Structure,” Betty Newman, second, for a mixed-media painting titled “Sizzling Sunset”; and Karen Swanker, third, for her acrylic artwork “Mangrove Sunset.” Honorable mention goes to fiber artist Cheryl Costley for “Walking Rainbow.” Honorable mention for “Sleeping Cowboy” goes to Joseph C. Parisi, DVM for his color photography. The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries.

In the La Petite Galerie: Artist Rick Granneman’s pen/watercolor work is being exhibited. His style is realistic with heavy influence from Vermeer, Turner, as well as Impressionism and the Hudson River School Movement. He most often depicts landscapes and seascapes. Rick Granneman also produces “romantic/nostalgic” art illustrating life of bygone eras and portrayals of the people of Southwest Florida.

Fish fry dinner fundraiser

On Fridays, now through March 23, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a fish fry dinner fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center from 4:30 until 7 p.m. The cost will be $13 per person with $5 for children under 12. Dinner includes fresh north Pacific cod baked or fried, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, rolls and butter, coffee and ice cream with beverages and cash bar. Also, for the kids there will be macaroni and cheese. Take out is also available. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Attendees are asked to bring a baby item (diapers, bottles etc.,) to fill our play pen for the Pregnancy Center in Naples. Come join us for an evening of fun. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

The Collier Museum at Government Center will present “Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail,” a travelling exhibition originally presented by the Coral Gables Museum. (Photo: Submitted)

‘Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail’

The Collier Museum at Government Center will present “Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail,” a travelling exhibition originally presented by the Coral Gables Museum. This exhibit will explore the Tamiami Trail’s history, culture, devastating impact on the Everglades and plans to mitigate that extensive damage. This multi-media interactive exhibit will feature photographs, historic documents, artifacts and film. Curated by Jon Ullman, the exhibition will be on display until Saturday, April 28 at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida. A lecture by exhibit curator Jonathan Ullman will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 15, at Collier Museum at Government Center. Seating is limited, advanced reservations may be made at CollierMuseums.com or by calling Curator of Education Joy Murphy at 239-252-8242.

Bounty, Booty, and Boats

The Marco Island Historical Museum is presents “Coastal Trade — Bounty, Booty, And Boats of the Gulf and Glades from Naples to Key West” from artist Paul Arsenault. The exhibition will be on display from now through March 2, at the Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 South Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Paul Arsenault’s exhibit includes not only paintings that represent the pioneer days of Southwest Florida’s maritime trading networks, but folk art, posters, and artifacts that relate to this heritage. Information: 239-642-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

Marco Island Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through April local southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardener Walk-In Plant Clinic has returned to Lowe's, ready again to offer advice and answer all your gardening questions. If you are having trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Master Gardeners have been trained by the University of Florida on many correct horticultural practices and problems. Pruning, fertilizers, bug identification, grass problems, just to name a few. please bring bugs or infected material in a sealed plastic bag. Pictures on your phone or tablet will help in diagnosing. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U.S. 41.

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Bingo at the Y

Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. through March 27 in the Youth Development Center, The Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street. Join the only afternoon Bingo on Marco Island. Come and socialize, play and win! Fees: $14 for a small packet; $22 for a large packet. Complimentary coffee, tea and snacks provided. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. Call the Y Membership Desk for more details, 239-394-YMCA (9622).

Knights of Columbus Bingo fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 host a Bingo fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game starting at 7. Bingo is every Thursday from through April 5. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Free English classes

Free English classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., through March 27, at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186 or email office@marcochurch.com; visit MarcoChurch.com.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

ACBL-sanctioned bridge at 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Wayne Goodrich, director. Information: Jean or Abe Brown, 239-394-4272.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Mah Jongg is held from m 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Canasta

Canasta is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Island Knitters

A group of knitters meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Duplicate bridge

Bridge is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Call Gwen at 394-0675 for available spaces.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

