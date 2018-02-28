Marge Superits, Betsy Wohltman, Hildegarde Kyes, and Dottie Daniels. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

02.19.18

AAUW’s Time, Talent, & Treasures boasts record attendance

The AAUW celebrating their 40th year as a Marco Island branch held their one and only annual fundraiser, the Time, Talent, & Treasures Luncheon and Auction at Hideaway Beach Club. Approximately 146 women interested in helping improve the lives of girls and women attended the event. The ladies busily perused and bid on the astounding assortment of silent auction items, all 161 items, before sitting down for the luncheon. The live auction included seven meals and one boat trip. The most expensive items of the day were two live auction meals that went for $650 each.

“Not only did we have our largest attendance yet, we collected more than $10,000 for the third year in a row! That is a long way from the branch’s first fundraiser forty years ago which netted $229.50,” exclaims an excited AAUW President, Jacky Childress.

All the proceeds from the event goes directly to scholarships and grants for girls and women who live or work in Marco Island, Goodland, or Isles of Capri.

For more information about the American Association of University Women (AAUW), go to www.marcoisland-fl.aauw.net.

Gigi Ling (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Jane Frassenei and Carol Bonnell show off their jewelry purchases. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

AAUW's Time, Talent, & Treasure event boasts 161 silent auction items. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/02/28/social-scene-aauws-time-talent-treasures-boasts-record-attendance/383935002/