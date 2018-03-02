Antique (Photo: STOCK IMAGE )

1. Saturday: Spring Appraisal Faire

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents the Spring Appraisal Faire 2018 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at Frank E. Mackle Community Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

Nationally renowned appraisers Wes Cowan, Nan Chisholm and Ken Farmer — featured on the PBS program “Antiques Road Show” — will evaluate items brought in by the public.

Admission is exclusively for those bringing items to be appraised. Admission is $40 per item for non-members, and $25 per item for MIHS members.

There is a limit of three hand carried items per person.

On March 2, the guest appraisers will present “State of the Antiques World,” from 2-3:30 p.m., at the MIHS Rose History Auditorium on Marco Island. Admission for this presentation is $40 per person for non-members, and $25 for MIHS members. Information: theMIHS.org.

2. Saul I. Stern Cultural Series continues

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Collier County, continues the 24th continuous season of the Saul I. Stern Cultural Series.

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 3: Naples Brass Quintet - These outstanding musicians combine a program of classic and modern music. The musicians' presentation is brilliant as is their charming introduction of the melodies. The evening concludes with a Viennese table and Starbucks tasting.

Patrons tickets are $75 for the series which includes preferred seating. The series for members of JCMI are $50. The series for non-members is $60. Individual tickets are $20 for JCMI members and $25 for non-members.

Information: 239-642-0800.

3. This weekend: Annual Mid-Winter R/C Laser Championship Regatta

Come and see the best R/C Laser skippers from the United States.

The Marco Regatta is considered the largest radio-controlled model yacht contest in the United States. Participants come from as far as Minnesota, Boston, Maryland, Florida, Maine and the Bahamas.

File: Contestants jockey for position at the starting line. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Dave Brawner will be the principal race officer for this once a year weekend event. The event is limited to the first 30 entries.

This event is sponsored by the MIMYA AMYA Club #137 and the Marco Island Parks and Recreation Department. The regatta is March 3, 4, at Mackle Park lake.

Information: Rocky Cale at 239-642-1825, email: rockycale@hotmail.com

