1. Wednesday: West of Galway and Celtic dancers

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early!

Marco Island Center for the Arts presents the Irish band West of Galway and dancers from the Celtic Spirit School of Irish Dance from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 7, in the Art Center’s Lauritzen and Rush Galleries.

The ticket price is $25 for members of Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

For reservations call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit the website at www.marcoislandart.org. Seating is limited.

2. Thursday: In the Round presents ‘Medicare 101’

This program will be on Thursday March 8, at the Marco Island branch of Iberia Bank.

As usual, the welcome reception will start at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at 6.

You don’t want to miss Hallie Devlin, Medicare counselor with the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida and Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

Devlin will be discussing original Medicare (Parts A & B), Part C Advantage plans and Part D drug plans as well as other Medicare-related programs. Information or to register: 239-393-2400.

3. Knights of Columbus Comedy Night

The San Marco Knights of Columbus Assembly 2514 are having a Comedy Night Dinner from 6:30 until 10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at the Parish Center.

Bob Kelton who has appeared on “The Tonight Show” 21 times will perform.

The dinner will be catered by Frisco’s and includes beef tenderloin (chicken or salmon substitute if ordered in advance); dinner includes salad, potato, vegetable and desert. The event also includes a cash bar.

Tickets cost $55 per person and are available by calling the following K of C members: Dan Moll, 773-368-7200; Tom O’Brien, 631-848-6211; San Sciarrino, 239-394-8578 or San Marco Church Office, 239-394-5181.

