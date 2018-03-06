Horoscopes (Photo: helgy716, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ARIES

Mar 21/Apr 20

Aries, you're inspired and ready to take on the world. Make the time to thank the people who spurred your motivation, then get moving toward your goals.

TAURUS

Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, your positive outlook can help not only you, but also others. Where some people only see problems, you see all the possibilities lying ahead of you.

GEMINI

May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, everyday things seem magical to you this week. This may be because you're looking at the world through the haze of happiness spurred on by new love.

CANCER

Jun 22/Jul 22

Cancer, you've been biding your time, but the moment to take a calculated risk has finally arrived. Since you've done some thorough research, it should be smooth sailing.

LEO

Jul 23/Aug 23

Transparency is your middle name this week, Leo. Others know just what is going on in your life and in your head. This may encourage others to be more open.

VIRGO

Aug 24/Sept 22

Virgo, since you don't want to be misunderstood in any way, you need to be very careful in how you express your thoughts this week. Clarify details, if necessary.

LIBRA

Sept 23/Oct 23

Chances for success in all areas of your life are magnified by your innovative spirit, Libra. Keep the good ideas flowing and bring others into your future plans.

SCORPIO

Oct 24/Nov 22

Confidence is on the rise, Scorpio, and that may lead you to take a few risks. There may be great gains to be had, or not much change; it can be worthwhile to try, however.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23/Dec 21

Intentions aimed at distant goals may keep you busy in the long run, Sagittarius, but this week direct your focus to items that will provide the most immediate results.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you have enough sense to balance your imagination with reality. Take your clever ideas and figure out a practical way to make them work.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21/Feb 18

Aquarius, although the destination is in view, you have not yet developed a plan to get there. Be sure you include integrity in your decisions and skip shortcuts.

PISCES

Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, conformity is certainly not your thing, but at some point this week, you'll need to go with the flow. Find a way to make it your own.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/entertainment/2018/03/06/horoscopes-march-6-12/384342002/