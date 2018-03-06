File: Artist Mitch Billeter (Fishman) of Naples walks around his art display during the Left Bank Art Fest at the Esplanade Shoppes on Marco Island. (Photo: Dorothy Edwards)

MARCH

Dine for a Cause

March 6 and March 20: Texas Roadhouse, 6815 Collier Blvd., Naples will be donating 10 percent of their sales to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Marco Island. Just remember to mention the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life for credit.

15th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk

The 15th Annual CurePSP Awareness and Memorial Walk will take place on Saturday, March 10 at Mackle Park, Marco Island. The walk, which is less than one mile in length, is wheelchair and family friendly, and is attended by over 300 people from around the world annually. Registration begins at 10:30am, and costs $25 for adults and $10 for students, including a t-shirt and lunch. Raffles, merchandise and information on prime of life neurodegeneration will also be available. Proceeds will benefit CurePSP. Information To donate or register, visit swflpspsupportgroup.wixsite.com/swflsupportgroup, or Cindy MacDonald at 239-353-3960.

Left Bank Art Fest

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 11, at the Esplanade. Many artists’ works including photography, paintings, ceramics, stone, wood, bronze, jewelry and more. Free admission and parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

Gala Irish Show for Charity

The St. Finbarr Council Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick Show for Charity at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 11, at St. Finbarr Parish Center (13520 Tamiami Trail East-Rte 41). The featured performers are the popular singer Cliff Erickson and the entertaining Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers. Donation is $15 and tickets are available at the door. Information 401-360-8040.

Marco Players: ‘A Bench in the Sun’

The Marco Players’ production of “A Bench in the Sun” radiates humor and is full of insight about life’s successes and failures. Longtime comedy writer, Ron Clark’s play is full of charming one-liners about the seasons and sacrifices of one’s life. “Bench” on stage March 14 through 31 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sundays. Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess. Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Italian Dinner Fundraiser

On Wednesday, March 14, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will sponsor St. Vincent De Paul Italian Dinner Fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:15. The cost will be $20 per person. Reserve a table of 8-9-10-11-12. The dinner includes beverages and cash bar. No take out is available. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Buy your tickets at the church office or by calling Joe Granda at 239-389-2823, Mickey Flynn at 239-389-0813, Dan Moll at 773-368-7200 or John Caltabiano at 239-642-9840. Information: 239-389-5633 or www.marcoknights.com.

4th Annual Men’s Day of Reflection

On Wednesday, March 14, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will sponsor the 4th Annual Men’s Day of Reflection facilitated by Fr. Michael Orsi in the San Marco Parish Center from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The cost will be $15 per person to cover breakfast and lunch. All men in the Parish are invited to this event. Tickets are available in the Parish Office, or from Joe Fatony, Dan Moll, Joe Granda, and Bill Roché. Information: 239-389-5633 or www.marcoknights.com.

Art-in-the-Glades

Come to historic Everglades City from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17, for Art-in-the-Glades when hand-made crafts and local artworks will be available to purchase at reasonable prices. Let the kiddies play on the swings in McLeod Park while you browse among the booths under the pavilion. And, don’t forget to dress up in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Vendors are invited to set up a table. Information: Marya at 239-695-2905 or www.evergladeshistorical.org. From I-75 take Exit 80 and drive south on SR-29 for 18 miles, cross US-41 and continue south on CR-29 for 4 miles. McLeod Park is next to Everglades City Hall on the Circle.

JCMI bridge group to honor centenarian

Abe (the Centenarian) Brown will be honored for reaching 100 years of age at a cocktail buffet from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, March 18. Friends of Brown are planning the event to be held at The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Reservations to attend are $35 per person and can be made by contacting the JCMI office at 239-642-0800 prior to March 12.

Florida residency workshops

The Law Offices of William G. Morris, P.A. will conduct a series on the potential benefits of Florida residency including establishing and maintaining Florida residency, taxes and related Issues, homestead exemption, qualifying for in-state tuition rates and creditor protection. As attorney William G. Morris explained, “There’s more to becoming a Florida resident and maintaining that status than living in the state six months and one day out of the year.” These free, one-hour workshops will spotlight those issues and more. Kevin O’Fee of Edward Jones, also on Marco Island will serve as moderator. The sessions are March 14 and April 11. The Wednesday sessions will start at 5:30 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. RSVP: Kathy Ansted, 239-394-2412.

Laura Drake to speak

Marco Island Writers present RITA award winner Laura Drake at their March 14 meeting. Drake will share her “Tortoise’s Story” – how to keep writing no matter what. Drakesays that being published is more of a full marathon than a sprint. It was 15 years and 417 rejections before her first contract resulted in success. Drake will tell her story, and give tips to help survive the race, and keep writing. She will also lead the group in a Query Letter workshop after her talk. Marco Island Writers meet on the second Wednesday of every month at the Marco Center for The Arts, Winterberry Drive. Meetings start at 6 and end at 8. Visitors are welcomed. February’s meeting was changed to the third Wednesday due to Valentine’s Day. Information: marcoislandwriters.com.

Batfish Bash for the Bay

From 6 until 10:30 p.m., March 16: The Friends of Rookery Bay invites you to save the date for a relaxed evening of Old Florida hospitality. Enjoy sunset views, cocktails, dinner and dancing and Southern Charm, of course. Advance registrations can be made at rookerybay.org/bash or by calling 239-530-5971. Information: rookerybay.org/calendar.

Marco Island Half Marathon

The Marco Island Half Marathon and 5k run-walk will be held on Sunday, March 18. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. in the Shops of Marco Publix parking lot at the corner of San Marco Road and Barfield Drive. Monies raised are given to various community organizations on Marco Island. “We welcome you to come run, walk or volunteer and be a part of this exciting family event.” Runners are encouraged to register and additional information is available at marcoislandhalfmarathon.com.

In the Round: ‘Beyond 911 - Tips to Assist First Responders’

Calling 911 can be a scary situation, but there are steps you can take to assist first responders in providing on-site care that can have a significant impact on the care of the injured individual. Mark Tesoro, Injury Prevention analyst and educator with Lee Health, will provide insight into our local emergency response system. He’ll answer commonly asked questions such as: What type of emergencies warrant a call to 911? What should I do before first responders arrive? What should I expect once first responders are on scene? The steps you take to educate yourself before you are in an emergency situation could be the difference between life and death. A welcome reception at 5:30 followed by the presentation at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 20 at Iberia Bank, 605 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Reservations: 239-393-2400.

Barron Collier at Calusa Days

Happy Birthday, Barron Gift Collier! Join us on Saturday, March 24, to learn about the amazing man who was born in Memphis 145 years ago and changed the face of Southwest Florida. Hear how he had a ounty named for him and forged a road through the Everglades as well as owning a chain of hotels and several newspapers. Local historian Marya Repko will give a free talk about her new book “The Story of Barron Collier” at 1 p.m. in the Chickee Hut at the Gulf Coast Visitor Center of Everglades National Park during "Calusa Days." Information: nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/ or 239-695-3311.

Cars as Art

Marco Island Center for the presents the 5th Annual “Cars as Art” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 31, featuring pre-1978 unmodified antique and classic automobiles. Each of the cars will be judged by qualified art professionals. The event will be held in the Art Center’s parking lot, 1010 Winterberry Drive. There is a suggested $5 per person donation for visitors. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase. Visitor parking is available across the street at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island. Car entry is $25 and registration forms are available at the Art Center or marcoislandart.org/event/cars-as-art/. Contact for questions is Keith Pershing at 239-394-1889 or carshows@islandautomotiveinc.com.

ONGOING

Fish fry dinner fundraiser

On Fridays, now through March 23, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a fish fry dinner fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center from 4:30 until 7 p.m. The cost will be $13 per person with $5 for children under 12. Dinner includes fresh north Pacific cod baked or fried, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, rolls and butter, coffee and ice cream with beverages and cash bar. Also, for the kids there will be macaroni and cheese. Take out is also available. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Attendees are asked to bring a baby item (diapers, bottles etc.,) to fill our play pen for the Pregnancy Center in Naples. Come join us for an evening of fun. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

‘Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail’

The Collier Museum at Government Center will present “Trailblazers: The Perilous Story of the Tamiami Trail,” a travelling exhibition originally presented by the Coral Gables Museum. This exhibit will explore the Tamiami Trail’s history, culture, devastating impact on the Everglades and plans to mitigate that extensive damage. This multi-media interactive exhibit will feature photographs, historic documents, artifacts and film. Curated by Jon Ullman, the exhibition will be on display until Saturday, April 28 at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, Florida. A lecture by exhibit curator Jonathan Ullman will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 15, at Collier Museum at Government Center. Seating is limited, advanced reservations may be made at CollierMuseums.com or by calling Curator of Education Joy Murphy at 239-252-8242.

Marco Island Farmers Market

Every Wednesday through April local southwest Florida vendors will be selling home good items and crafts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue. Items include: fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, salsa, sauces, fresh flowers, seafood, soaps, and much more.

Master Gardeners

The Master Gardener Walk-In Plant Clinic has returned to Lowe's, ready again to offer advice and answer all your gardening questions. If you are having trouble with your plants, they can diagnose the problem for you. It could be bugs, fungus or overwatering. It could just be the cold weather. Come and visit. Master Gardeners will be there from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays (through April) waiting to help you. You can find us in the garden area. Master Gardeners have been trained by the University of Florida on many correct horticultural practices and problems. Pruning, fertilizers, bug identification, grass problems, just to name a few. please bring bugs or infected material in a sealed plastic bag. Pictures on your phone or tablet will help in diagnosing. Lowes is located on the corner of 951 (Collier Boulevard) and U.S. 41.

Bingo (Photo: stock)

Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. The Bingo Committee serves a complimentary supper of a kosher hot dog on a special roll, sauerkraut, relish, pickles, chips, fruit, coffee, tea, ice cream and pastries. Gift certificates are available, perfect for all occasions. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0880.

Bingo at the Y

Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. through March 27 in the Youth Development Center, The Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street. Join the only afternoon Bingo on Marco Island. Come and socialize, play and win! Fees: $14 for a small packet; $22 for a large packet. Complimentary coffee, tea and snacks provided. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. Call the Y Membership Desk for more details, 239-394-YMCA (9622).

Knights of Columbus Bingo fundraiser

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 host a Bingo fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the game starting at 7. Bingo is every Thursday from through April 5. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

Guided boat and kayak tours

Two-hour guided kayak tours let you explore backwater bays and mangrove tunnels while learning about your surroundings from an experienced guide and naturalist. Tours provide opportunities to see wildlife such as wading birds, osprey, fish and dolphins. Tours include free admission to the Environmental Learning Center on day of trip and proceeds support the non-profit Friends of Rookery Bay, Inc. Kayak and boat tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays from November through April. Learn more and register for tours and events at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Free English classes

Free English classes will be held every Tuesday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., through March 27, at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 239-394-8186 or email office@marcochurch.com; visit MarcoChurch.com.

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

ACBL-sanctioned bridge at 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Wayne Goodrich, director. Information: Jean or Abe Brown, 239-394-4272.

JCMI mah jongg

Mah Jongg every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive. Reserve spot by calling Shirley at 239-389-7872.

Mackle Park mah jongg

Mah Jongg is held from m 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Canasta

Canasta is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Island Knitters

A group of knitters meets from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com

Duplicate bridge

Bridge is held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace. There is a $10 yearly fee. Call Gwen at 394-0675 for available spaces.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

APRIL

30th Annual Easter Sunrise Service

The 30th Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 1, on the beach at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Pastor Casey Nowlin, The Family Church, will lead the opening prayer, Rev. Kirk Dreiser, Wesley United Methodist Church, will lead the prayer prior to the preaching of the Word and Rev. Thomas McCulley, New Life Community Church, will lead the closing moments and prayer. The Rev. Dr. Steven Schoof, Senior Pastor at Marco Presbyterian Church, will give the Easter message titled, ‘Can You See Through Your Tears?’

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

