File: Parade organizer Kathleen Reynolds serves beer during the "hooley" after the parade in 2015. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Corresponden)

1. Sunday: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early on Marco

The Sons and Daughters of Erin will host its St. Patrick's Day Parade and Hooley at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island, on Sunday, March 11.

Festivities at the park begin at 10 a.m. and include arts and crafts, food, beer, wine and much more. The parade begins at 1 p.m. down Bald Eagle Drive from the health center.

Kathleen Reynolds, founder of the Sons and Daughters of Erin, said the parade will be a “can’t miss” event for everyone. “You don’t even have to be Irish to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade,” she said. “In fact, everybody’s Irish that day!”

2. Friday: Fish fry dinner fundraiser

On Fridays, now through March 23, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will host a fish fry dinner fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center from 4:30 until 7 p.m.

The cost will be $13 per person with $5 for children under 12. Dinner includes fresh north Pacific cod baked or fried, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, rolls and butter, coffee and ice cream with beverages and cash bar. Also, for the kids there will be macaroni and cheese. Take out is also available.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Attendees are asked to bring a baby item (diapers, bottles etc.,) to fill our play pen for the Pregnancy Center in Naples. Come join us for an evening of fun. Information: 239-389-5633 or marcoknights.com.

3. Friday and Saturday: Shell show continues

“Such beautiful creatures live in the sea,” said Paulette Carabelli, a member of the Marco Island Shell Club. “Look around you when you go to the beach. You see shells.

Some are pretty; some are not. Shells can be found in many sizes and colors.

A bunny made from shells. (Photo: Andrea Stetson/Correspondent)

“And, believe it or not, living animals used to live inside before they washed up on the beach,” she adds. “Now look at what you can make from these once living creatures.”

Through much of season, the Marco Island Shell Club members gathered every Tuesday morning in the United Church of Marco Island.

To see, and perhaps purchase their work, attend the club’s annual Shell Show on March 9 and 10. The show begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Drive, Marco Island.

