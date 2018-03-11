First place 2D winner is “Silver Tray and Zinnias” by Wanda Kemper. (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to view the “Art Council of SW Florida Spring Show” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, now through March 27. This is the shows first time on Marco Island and is a collaborative effort among 21 affiliated art organizations located in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.

This Art Council is a non-profit organization that was formed in 1963 to promote a greater appreciation of the arts and artists in Southwest Florida.

The biennial show was judged by Peter D. Garon. The following are the winners:

First place 2D winner is “Silver Tray and Zinnias” by Wanda Kemper

Second place 2D winner is “Benediction” by Bob Eoff

Third place 2D winner is “View from my window” by Elaine Lefebvre

Judges Choice for 2D is “Roundabout” by Sally Dutko

First place 3D winner is “Ethereality” by Joel Shapses

Second place 3D winner is “Dragon Point on Black Mountain” by John Merchant

Third place 3D winner is “Blue Ray” by Sandra Mark

Judges Choice for 3D is “A Wave” by Yvonne Krystman

President’s Award winner is “His Many Faces” by Cheryl Blodgett

The exhibition will be on display in the Lauritzen & Rush Galleries. The opening reception called “Second Tuesday” is from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 13. No reservations are required. There is a suggested $10 donation for non-members of Marco Island Center for the Arts.

In the La Petite Galerie, artist Donald Sunshine’s (Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech) impressionist watercolors are being exhibited. This show, “Art As Commentary” addresses relevant contemporary concerns. Professor Sunshine considers his art as a “way of life” and a means of seeing. His work has been exhibited throughout the United States. He also has authored seven books.

All the artwork is for sale in the galleries, unless otherwise noted.

