The Marco Players’ production of “A Bench in the Sun” radiates humor and is full of insight about life’s successes and failures. Above: Val Kuffel, Rhonda Davis and Charlie Sloin (seated). (Photo: Denise Wauters/Special to the Eagle)

1. Starts Wednesday: Marco Players presents ‘A Bench in the Sun’

Longtime comedy writer, Ron Clark’s play is full of charming one-liners about the seasons and sacrifices of one’s life. “Bench” on stage March 14 through 31 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Shows are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 3 p.m., Sundays.

Attend the first week of the show and automatically be entered in a drawing to win a dinner cruise for two on The Marco Island Princess.

Tickets are on sale at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

2. Wednesday: Italian dinner fundraiser

On Wednesday, March 14, the Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 will sponsor St. Vincent De Paul Italian Dinner Fundraiser in the San Marco Parish Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:15. The cost will be $20 per person. Reserve a table of 8-9-10-11-12.

The dinner includes beverages and cash bar. No take out is available. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited.

Buy your tickets at the church office or by calling Joe Granda at 239-389-2823, Mickey Flynn at 239-389-0813, Dan Moll at 773-368-7200 or John Caltabiano at 239-642-9840. Information: 239-389-5633 or www.marcoknights.com.

3. Chamber After 5 celebrates the Marco Eagle

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the Eagle's 50th anniversary and christen its new office at 1770 San Marco Road, second floor.

More: Soaring high: Marco Eagle celebrates 50th anniversary

More: New location, same dedication: Marco Eagle moves into new office

Attendees can enjoy hors d'oeuvres, adult beverages, music and giveaways from 4:45 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 14.

Marco Eagle (Photo: Des Moines studio)

Historical Items will be on display courtesy of the Marco Island Historical Museum.

President's Club members, free; Chamber members, $5; non-members, $15.

Information: 239-213-5301 or tjboone@naplesnews.com.

