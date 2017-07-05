Don Columbus writes: “A pair of Motor-cycle Policemen pull beach duty at the Naples Pier. Their proper attire and look is in contrast with the beach scene. In my mind I could vision them running after someone in the beach sand, but this is Naples and that is a very unlikely scenario and didn't happen.” (Photo: Don Columbus/Submitted)

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

Last month’s submissions fall under the theme of “Street Photography.”

Our readers/photographers sent in some stunning shots. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.t to see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for this month is “Fun In The Sun.” But you don’t have to be literal. We encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month. Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot theme tracker

January / New Beginnings

February / Loving Life

March / Green With Envy

April / April Showers

May / Black & White All Over

June / Street Photography

July / Fun In The Sun

August / Back To School

September / Only Natural

October / Beautiful Blur

November / Let’s Eat

December / Family

