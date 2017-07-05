LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

Last month’s submissions fall under the theme of “Street Photography.”

Our readers/photographers sent in some stunning shots. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.t to see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for this month is “Fun In The Sun.” But you don’t have to be literal. We encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month. Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot, June 2017
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Debra Kewley of Marco Island submitted this photo from
Debra Kewley of Marco Island submitted this photo from “one of Naples' beautiful streets.”  Debra Kewley/Submitted
Fullscreen
Don Columbus writes: “A pair of Motor-cycle Policemen
Don Columbus writes: “A pair of Motor-cycle Policemen pull beach duty at the Naples Pier. Their proper attire and look is in contrast with the beach scene. In my mind I could vision them running after someone in the beach sand, but this is Naples and that is a very unlikely scenario and didn't happen.”  Don Columbus/Submitted
Fullscreen
Laurie Turns took this photo “while traveling through
Laurie Turns took this photo “while traveling through the Andes in Peru.”  Laurie Turns/Submitted
Fullscreen
Laurie Turns took this photo “on a side street in Cusco,
Laurie Turns took this photo “on a side street in Cusco, Peru.”  Laurie Turns/Submitted
Fullscreen
Connie Eiceman, Naples of Naples took this photo in
Connie Eiceman, Naples of Naples took this photo in Canmore, Alberta, Canada.  Connie Eiceman/Submitted
Fullscreen
Rita Caskey writes: “My grandson is the little one
Rita Caskey writes: “My grandson is the little one with the hat on … here he is with his day care center friends walking along the street. No cars around of course, this is in the middle of the Catskill Mountains in New York and a beautiful dairy farm.  Rita Caskey/Submitted
Fullscreen
Joan Schumacher writes: “My niece's husband strolling
Joan Schumacher writes: “My niece's husband strolling Naples with his daughter, Bryn, in March.”  Joan Schumacher/Submitted
Fullscreen
Not all streets are traveled by cars or humans, as
Not all streets are traveled by cars or humans, as these entries from Marlene Radtke and Donna Chesney demonstrate.  Donna Chesney/Submitted
Fullscreen
Not all streets are traveled by cars or humans, as
Not all streets are traveled by cars or humans, as these entries from Marlene Radtke and Donna Chesney demonstrate.  Marlene Radtke/Submitted
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
    Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2017/07/05/point-shoot-taking-streets/453013001/