Marco Island Senior Squadron (FL-376) held a ceremony honoring Lt. Col. Lee Henderson for his many years of service to the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Florida Wing, Group 5 and our Black Sheep Squadron. “We had a great turnout for Col Henderson's send-off,” remarked Public Affairs officer Major Marian Motyl-Szary. Lee and his wife Dottie are moving to Mississippi to be closer to family and Lee will be transferring to the Mississippi Wing later this month. The Squadron meeting room was almost full and several members who could not attend sent in email messages with anecdotes and poems describing Lee's service to the CAP and humorous events of his long career. (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island Senior Squadron (FL-376) held a ceremony honoring Lt. Col. Lee Henderson for his many years of service to the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Florida Wing, Group 5 and our Black Sheep Squadron.

“We had a great turnout for Col Henderson's send-off,” remarked Public Affairs officer Major Marian Motyl-Szary. Lee and his wife Dottie are moving to Mississippi to be closer to family and Lee will be transferring to the Mississippi Wing later this month.

The Squadron meeting room was almost full and several members who could not attend sent in email messages with anecdotes and poems describing Lee's service to the CAP and humorous events of his long career.

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2017/08/01/milestone-moment-henderson-honored-civil-air-patrol-meeting/529836001/