As an officiate and ordained minister, Phyllis Sinoradzki, a Marco Island resident, officiated at the wedding of her grandson, Richard Sinoradzki to Kristen Schmalbach on July 16, 2017. The wedding was held at the Garrison Country Club in Garrison, New York. The bride’s father, Harry Schmalbach walked his daughter down the aisle. Matrons of honor were Kelly Mulder and Katie Sayani. Best man was Ryan Yorty. There were also three bridesmaids and four groomsmen. A cocktail hour followed directly after the beautiful outdoor. A reception for approximately 100 people. The groom graduated Tampa University and spent one semester in England studying. He is an assistant vice president/business manager for Morgan Stanley and his wife, Kristen, a graduate of University of Connecticut with a bachelor and master’s degree has spent four years teaching kindergarten at Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy in Windham, CT. She will begin teaching kindergarten in the fall at Windermere Elementary in Ellington, CT. The couple have left for a two-week honeymoon Mediterraean Cruise through Italy, Greece and Barcelona. They reside in Coventry, Connecticut. (Photo: Submitted)