07.12.17

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Spectacular views, beautiful surroundings, and impeccable service added to the event.

“We are so happy to have a new location for our monthly luncheons. Hideaway has gone above and beyond to make our Newcomers feel welcome. When the majority of our membership return in season, they are going to be blown away by this exceptional experience,” explains President Jaye Spencer.

The luncheon began with a social hour followed by an East meets West salad lunch at noon with a sinful Chocolate Fudge Cake for dessert. Following the dessert, Marco Island Center for the Arts Executive Director Hyla Crane gave an informative program describing in detail everything the Center for the Arts has to offer our Marco Island residents.

After the program, the traditional sponsors’ prizes were awarded, making several ladies extremely happy. The social continued after the luncheon with drinks and conversation at the Hideaway Beach Club bar.

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544.

For more information about attending future luncheons contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

