Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.
Last month’s submissions fall under the theme of “Fun In The Sun.”
Our readers/photographers sent in some stunning, fun and interesting shots from Southwest Florida and beyond. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.
Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for this month is “Back To School.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month. Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.
Point & Shoot theme tracker
- January / New Beginnings
- February / Loving Life
- March / Green With Envy
- April / April Showers
- May / Black & White All Over
- June / Street Photography
- July / Fun In The Sun
- August / Back To School
- September / Only Natural
- October / Beautiful Blur
- November / Let’s Eat
- December / Family
