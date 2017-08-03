Dr. Joseph Russ of Naples writes: “Sailing into the Sunset off Marco Island after a day on the ocean.” (Photo: Joseph Russ/Submitted)

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

Last month’s submissions fall under the theme of “Fun In The Sun.”

Our readers/photographers sent in some stunning, fun and interesting shots from Southwest Florida and beyond. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.t to see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for this month is “Back To School.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month. Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot theme tracker

January / New Beginnings

February / Loving Life

March / Green With Envy

April / April Showers

May / Black & White All Over

June / Street Photography

July / Fun In The Sun

August / Back To School

September / Only Natural

October / Beautiful Blur

November / Let’s Eat

December / Family

