Point & Shoot, July 2017
Dr. Joseph Russ of Naples writes: “Sailing into the Sunset off Marco Island after a day on the ocean.”  Joseph Russ/Submitted
Harold Kurzman of Naples took this photo of his grandson riding a giant tortoise at Kowachawee Animal Preserve, Everglades Boulevard.  Harold Kurzman/Submitted
Anna Clifford shared this fun in the sun moment.  Anna Clifford/Submitted
No one likes to be left behind, as this photo from Lorna Fenner proves.  Lorna Fenner/Submitted
Laurie Turns submitted this photo of turtles along the Amazon River.  Laurie Turns/Submitted
Jory Westberry captured this fun in the sun moment.  Jory Westberry/Submitted
Grace and a new friend at Barefoot Beach.  Connie Eiceman/Submitted
This photo by Tracy Gunn is entitled “Lillian’s Butt.”  Tracy Gunn/Submitted
Elaine Cusick Nash writes: “This paddle boarder looks like he is walking on water into the sunset, at Clam Pass Beach.”  Elaine Cusick Nash/Submitted
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    Last month’s submissions fall under the theme of “Fun In The Sun.”

    Our readers/photographers sent in some stunning, fun and interesting shots from Southwest Florida and beyond. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.t to see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at naplesnews.com/community.

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for this month is “Back To School.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month. Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
