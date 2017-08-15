LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

Newcomers August luncheon
Modern Steps dance presentation.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Kim Heinemann, Kathy Lauber and Laurie Zoerb.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
President Jaye Spencer and Membership Chair Kathie Richel welcome new members. From left, Jaye Spencer, Helga Gabriel, Jean Griffing, Donna Liska and Kathie Richel.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Modern Steps School of Dance, from left, Justinas Maliauskas with owners Tammy and James Clemens.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Maria Giacomucci won a prize.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Newcomers watching the program.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Jill Yris won a $10 gift card.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Mila Langley, Sophia Bartucci and Sharon Hemmer.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Megan Olsen, Jean Preston, Naomi Nagel and Sammy Miller.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Tammy Clemens and Justinas Maliauskas of Modern Steps School of Dance.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
    08.09.17

    Newcomers step up their moves at the August luncheon

    The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Spectacular views, beautiful surroundings, and impeccable service added to the event. The luncheon began with a social hour followed by a chicken cobb salad lunch at noon with a refreshing pineapple sorbet for dessert. Following the dessert, the ladies were treated to a dance demonstration provided by Modern Steps School of Dance. The ladies were captivated as the dancers performed the waltz, tango, fox trot, cha-cha, rumba, swing and salsa. After the program, the traditional sponsors’ prizes were awarded, making several ladies extremely happy. The social continued after the luncheon with drinks and conversation at the Hideaway Beach Club bar. For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

     

     

     

