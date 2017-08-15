Modern Steps dance presentation. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

08.09.17

Newcomers step up their moves at the August luncheon

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. Spectacular views, beautiful surroundings, and impeccable service added to the event. The luncheon began with a social hour followed by a chicken cobb salad lunch at noon with a refreshing pineapple sorbet for dessert. Following the dessert, the ladies were treated to a dance demonstration provided by Modern Steps School of Dance. The ladies were captivated as the dancers performed the waltz, tango, fox trot, cha-cha, rumba, swing and salsa. After the program, the traditional sponsors’ prizes were awarded, making several ladies extremely happy. The social continued after the luncheon with drinks and conversation at the Hideaway Beach Club bar. For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

