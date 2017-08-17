Some animals may even require a trailer for transport. Luckily for pet and livestock owners, mobile veterinarians are there to help. (Photo: Stock)

Whether you are taking your animal in for their regular check-up or making an emergency visit, being evaluated by a veterinarian is a critical part in your pet’s health. But what if an animal is too sick or injured to be transported to the clinic? Some animals, such as livestock, may even require a trailer for transport. Luckily for pet and livestock owners, mobile veterinarians are there to help.

Leslie Easterwood, clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, explained the important role mobile veterinarians play in animal health.

“The most common reason for an owner to use a mobile veterinarian is so that they do not have to transport their animal to a hospital,” Easterwood said. “There could be a variety of reasons why having the veterinarian come to the farm or home is better, such as situations where there are several animals to be treated or the owner does not have access to a livestock trailer.”

Though mobile veterinarians are available for home-visits, they may also see patients in a clinic. With each day being different than the last, mobile veterinarians are kept on their feet.

“A typical day for a mobile veterinarian may include appointments in the office with a few farm calls and even surgeries,” Easterwood said. “Some days a mobile veterinarian may not leave the office, and other days they may leave early in the morning and not return until after dark.”

Despite mobile veterinarians’ busy schedules, they are prepared to perform an array of procedures and surgeries for different species. Though some procedures and surgeries are best performed in the hospital setting, most routine work can be performed on the farm as well as in the hospital.

Mobile veterinarians care mostly for large animals, but there are still small animal veterinarians who will make house calls. Easterwood added that there are also an increasing number of small animal veterinarians who are willing to make house calls for physical therapy and perform an at-home euthanasia.

But before you call a mobile veterinarian, ask about any additional charges, such as travel fees. Otherwise, Easterwood said the costs are generally the same.

No matter the species or condition of health, a mobile veterinarian can provide excellent care in the comfort of your animal’s home.

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the Web at vetmed.tamu.edu/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to editor@cvm.tamu.edu.

