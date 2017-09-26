Point & Shoot, August 2017
Photo by Debra Kewley, Marco Island.  Photo by Debra Kewley
Back of the bus.  Photo y Marley Eakin, a student at Estero High School
Photo by Juanita M., a student at Estero High School.  Photo by Juanita M., a student at Estero High School
Photo by Sarah, a student at Estero High School  Photo by Sarah, a student at Estero High School
The adventure begins.  Photo by Emma Goll, a student at Estero High School
Teachers pet.  Photo by Alyssa Fraser, a student at Estero High School.
School children in Peru practicing for their back-to-school parade.  Photo by Laurie Turns
Back to school shopping..  Photo by Kenneth Karwan
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    August’s submissions fall under the theme of “Back To School.”

    Our readers/photographers sent in some creative, fun and interesting shots from Southwest Florida and beyond. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

    To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at naplesnews.com/community.

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for September is “Only Natural.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

    Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

     

     

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
