Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.
September’s submissions fall under the theme of “Only Natural.”
Southwest Florida and beyond served as a great canvass for our photographers who got up close and personal with nature. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.
To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews.com/community.
Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for October is “Beautiful Blur.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.
Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.
Point & Shoot theme tracker
- January / New Beginnings
- February / Loving Life
- March / Green With Envy
- April / April Showers
- May / Black & White All Over
- June / Street Photography
- July / Fun In The Sun
- August / Back To School
- September / Only Natural
- October / Beautiful Blur
- November / Let’s Eat
- December / Family
