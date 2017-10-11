LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

September’s submissions fall under the theme of “Only Natural.”

Southwest Florida and beyond served as a great canvass for our photographers who got up close and personal with nature. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for October is “Beautiful Blur.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot, September 2017
Father and son at the Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee,
Father and son at the Smallwood Store in Chokoloskee, Florida on Sept. 23. The famous trading post, first opened in 1906, remarkably withstood Hurricane Irma. The father in this photo seems to be reflecting on that, while the boy fishes, his young mind not fully comprehending the improbability of his surroundings.  Austin J. Bell/Submitted
Jory Westberry writes: "After Irma, peace reigns."
Jory Westberry writes: "After Irma, peace reigns."  Jory Westberry/Submitted
Deanna Kniola writes: "This was after hurricane Irma
Deanna Kniola writes: "This was after hurricane Irma on the Vanderbilt Marina."  Deanna Kniola/Submitted
Isabella Till/Submitted
This photo was taken by Nathaly Pena, a student at Estero High School.  Nathaly Pena/Submitted
Lexy Garriga Miranda/Submitted
This photo by Jamie Benavidez of Estero High School.  Jamie Benavidez/Submitted
The theme for September’s Point & Shoot is “Only Natural.”
The theme for September’s Point & Shoot is “Only Natural.”  Lexy Garriga Miranda/Submitted
The theme for September is “Only Natural,” which is
The theme for September is “Only Natural,” which is exemplified in this photo by Jamie Benavidez of Estero High School.  Jamie Benavidez/Submitted
    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family

     

