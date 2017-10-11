The theme for September is “Only Natural,” which is exemplified in this photo by Jamie Benavidez of Estero High School. (Photo: Jamie Benavidez/Submitted)

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

September’s submissions fall under the theme of “Only Natural.”

Southwest Florida and beyond served as a great canvass for our photographers who got up close and personal with nature. As you can see, we had a lot of great submissions. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for October is “Beautiful Blur.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot theme tracker

January / New Beginnings

February / Loving Life

March / Green With Envy

April / April Showers

May / Black & White All Over

June / Street Photography

July / Fun In The Sun

August / Back To School

September / Only Natural

October / Beautiful Blur

November / Let’s Eat

December / Family

