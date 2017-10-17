Best buds Cindy MacQuarrie, Sharon Cook and Karen Oldenburg. (Photo: Submitted)

10.11.17

Think pink and you can envision the scene at the recent Just Friends "Pink Out” luncheon. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Just Friends honored all the women in our lives who have or are currently making that journey. President Sharon Cook also stressed the importance of early screening. One of every eight women will contract breast cancer. A photo booth with breast cancer awareness props and pink boas was set up for members so they could take pictures of themselves and with friends. Members could also remember those near and dear to them by writing her name on a pink bow and clipping it to the remembrance tree of tiny white lights.

Since there was no meeting last month due to Hurricane Irma, 12 September and October birthday ladies were honored with a rose. Five new members were introduced.

Guest speaker was Dodi Fischer of "New Beginnings," who talked about hair loss after chemo and radiation and the importance of wigs for "hair loss survivors."

Read or Share this story: http://www.marconews.com/story/life/2017/10/17/social-scene-just-friends-pink-out/772980001/