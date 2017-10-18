The Art Center’s gift gallery is now open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, through Nov. 18. (Photo: Submitted)

Marco Island Center for the Arts recently announced that one of the “best gift galleries” in Southwest Florida is extending its hours, temporarily.

The Art Center’s gift gallery is now open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, through Nov. 18.

The Lauritzen & Rush Galleries, as well as the La Petite Galerie will also be open. The Administrative offices will be closed.

Local and affordable treasures can be found in the gift gallery including one of a kind art, children’s books, glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, wearables, and distinctive gifts for any occasion. There is something for everyone. Purchasing items made by local and regional artists helps to support our artistic community.

Gift certificates are available for purchase and can be used for classes, artwork and the Gift Gallery. Save the date for the Art Center Holiday Gift Gallery, Nov. 16-18.

