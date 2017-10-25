10.18.17
Book-signing reception
The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced the release of “Images of America: Marco Island,” a pictorial chronicle of this area’s fascinating history by MIHS Curator of Collections Austin J. Bell. A book signing reception was held at the Marco Island Historical Museum gift shop. 18.
