10.27.17
YMCA ‘Bootacular’ scares up some fun
Dozens of young children and their parents enjoyed the annual ‘Bootacular’ pre-Halloween celebration Friday evening at the Greater Marco Family YMCA’s youth center. There were a couple of traditional costumes and superheroes, but in general the emphasis was on cuteness, as these pictures show. For more information on the Y and its wide variety of activities and programs for youth and adults, visit marcoymca.org.
