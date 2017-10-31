This little elephant enjoys the Y's Bootacular. (Photo: Submitted)

10.27.17

YMCA ‘Bootacular’ scares up some fun

Dozens of young children and their parents enjoyed the annual ‘Bootacular’ pre-Halloween celebration Friday evening at the Greater Marco Family YMCA’s youth center. There were a couple of traditional costumes and superheroes, but in general the emphasis was on cuteness, as these pictures show. For more information on the Y and its wide variety of activities and programs for youth and adults, visit marcoymca.org.

Youth Development Director for the Y, Stephanie Pepper, cuddles daughter Brooke at the Bootacular celebration. (Photo: Submitted)

Liliana Anderson-Rivera arrives at the Y complete with costume and elaborate hairdo. (Photo: Submitted)

