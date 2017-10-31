“Reno 911” police officers Susie and Dave Walsh cuff bank robbers Bob and Cindy MacQuarrie. (Photo: Submitted)

10.30.17

Men’s Club Halloween Bash

The Marco Moose Lodge was the scene of the Men’s Club Spooktacular Halloween Bash. Candy and Ray Seward hosted, DJBoTY and vocalist Josh Kerwin provided the entertainment. Prizes were awarded for best couple, Michelle and Mark Senda, aka Sonny & Cher; Vic Odejia, Captain Jack Sparrow and Connie D'Errico as flapper gal. A delicious buffet was served.

