10.30.17

Men’s Club Halloween Bash

The Marco Moose Lodge was the scene of the Men’s Club Spooktacular Halloween Bash. Candy and Ray Seward hosted, DJBoTY and vocalist Josh Kerwin provided the entertainment. Prizes were awarded for best couple, Michelle and Mark Senda, aka Sonny & Cher; Vic Odejia, Captain Jack Sparrow and Connie D'Errico as flapper gal. A delicious buffet was served.

Al Bozzo, Bonnie Bozzo, Mike Mickes and MaryAnn Cassidy wish everyone a Happy Halloween.  Submitted
Party hosts Candy and Ray Seward were inspired by the movie “Beetlejuice.”  Submitted
Dale and Kathy Nesmith and Marie and Francis Roche enjoy the festivities.  Submitted
Best costume couple, Mark and Michelle Senda, aka Sonny and Cher.  Submitted
Pam Clune, Bonnie Watson, Betsy Wohltman, Rose Kraemer, Susie Walsh and Becca Scarborough are ready to party.  Submitted
“Reno 911” police officers Susie and Dave Walsh cuff bank robbers Bob and Cindy MacQuarrie.  Submitted
