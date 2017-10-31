Anna Hutchings and Kathie Richel. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

10.11.17

Newcomers celebrate Halloween, mischief, friendship and fun at the October luncheon

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. In the spirit of fun, the October luncheon is always a bit of surprising treat with the members dressing up in creatively themed costumes, decorating elaborate tablescapes and even performing dances in a parade. The luncheon began with a social hour followed by a delicious lunch at noon with a decadent cheesecake for dessert. Following the dessert, the ladies entertained each other with the annual A&E costume parade. The room was filled with music, laughter, and cheers as each group paraded the room, and some even showed off their dancing skills. After the parade, winners for the best costumes were announced.

Best A&E: Sea Gals as Jellyfish

Most Creative: Donna Dubey as an aquarium

Classiest: Ro Enners as an elegant Soul Sister

Cutest: Ellen Demirs as a Chrysanthemum

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

