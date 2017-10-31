LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

10.11.17

Newcomers celebrate Halloween, mischief, friendship and fun at the October luncheon

The Newcomers met for their monthly luncheon at Hideaway Beach Club. In the spirit of fun, the October luncheon is always a bit of surprising treat with the members dressing up in creatively themed costumes, decorating elaborate tablescapes and even performing dances in a parade. The luncheon began with a social hour followed by a delicious lunch at noon with a decadent cheesecake for dessert. Following the dessert, the ladies entertained each other with the annual A&E costume parade. The room was filled with music, laughter, and cheers as each group paraded the room, and some even showed off their dancing skills. After the parade, winners for the best costumes were announced.

Newcomers Halloween luncheon, 2017
Divas as rat pack group.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Ro Enners, in front while she and her Soul Sister performed, won classiest.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Ellen Demirs won cutest as a chrysanthemum.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Soul sisters group.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Laura Nowosielski  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Sea Gals won best A&E group costume.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Anna Hutchings and Kathie Richel.  Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
    • Best A&E: Sea Gals as Jellyfish
    • Most Creative: Donna Dubey as an aquarium
    • Classiest: Ro Enners as an elegant Soul Sister
    • Cutest: Ellen Demirs as a Chrysanthemum

    For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island contact: Kecia Chronowski at 920-265-3544. For more information about attending future luncheons contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

     

