Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

October’s submissions fall under the theme of “Beautiful Blur.”

Hundreds of submissions makes us think that perhaps, blurs are a photographer’s favorite. And that made the selection process even more difficult. Even some great photos didn’t make the cut, as we picked the best blurs for the month.

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for November is “Let’s Eat.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

Point & Shoot theme tracker

January / New Beginnings

February / Loving Life

March / Green With Envy

April / April Showers

May / Black & White All Over

June / Street Photography

July / Fun In The Sun

August / Back To School

September / Only Natural

October / Beautiful Blur

November / Let’s Eat

December / Family

