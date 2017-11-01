LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

October’s submissions fall under the theme of “Beautiful Blur.”

Hundreds of submissions makes us think that perhaps, blurs are a photographer’s favorite. And that made the selection process even more difficult. Even some great photos didn’t make the cut, as we picked the best blurs for the month.

Congratulations and thank you to everyone who participated.

To see more entries? Click on Point & Shoot at marconews.com or naplesnews.com/community.

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for November is “Let’s Eat.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month, and will be printed the following month.

Send your submissions to news@naplesnews.com.

Point & Shoot: October 2017
This photo was taken by Zac Ford of Estero High School.
This photo was taken by Zac Ford of Estero High School.  Zac Ford/Submitted
A snowy egret.
A snowy egret.  Donna Chesney/Submitted
This photo was taken by Alyssa Fraser of Estero High
This photo was taken by Alyssa Fraser of Estero High School.  Alyssa Fraser/Submitted
White Head Island, New Brunswick Canada.
White Head Island, New Brunswick Canada.  Laurie Turns/Submitted
Beautiful colors at Freedom Park in Naples.
Beautiful colors at Freedom Park in Naples.  Sherry Steinback/Submitted
This photo was taken by Taylor Smith of Estero High
This photo was taken by Taylor Smith of Estero High School.  Taylor Smith/Submitted
A bird of paradise taken in the Cascades at Estero.
A bird of paradise taken in the Cascades at Estero.  Steve Rimar/Submitted
Gary A. Ralph of Fort Myers writes: “I took this photo
Gary A. Ralph of Fort Myers writes: “I took this photo in Denver, Colorado in August.”  Gary A. Ralph/Submitted
This photo is entitled “Morning Fog.”
This photo is entitled “Morning Fog.”  Margaret Mansfield/Submitted
    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family

     

